Chris Kreider to undergo surgery, remain out indefinitely

Other NHL players have undergone rib surgery for similar issues and returned to play in about two months.

Rangers left wing Chris Kreider sets before a face-off against the Canucks during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Zipay steve.zipay@newsday.com @stevezipay
Rangers power forward Chris Kreider, who was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right arm during a game on Dec. 27, will undergo surgery in the next few days to have a rib resected (trimmed or pared back) and remains out indefinitely, the team said Friday.

A rib resection can be performed to treat thoracic outlet syndrome. However, the Rangers made no mention of TOS on Friday.

Kreider, 26, left the game against the Capitals following the first period after his arm swelled. The 26-year-old was immediately sent to the Hospital for Special Surgery, where he returned the next day for further tests.

After those results, Kreider, who had 11 goals and 22 points in 37 games, and his doctors began mapping out a treatment plan.

Other NHL players have undergone rib surgery for similar issues, including Tampa’s Steven Stamkos and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, and returned to play in about two months.

If Kreider is out for the season — although no timetable is set — he could be placed on long-term injured reserve, which would allow the team to use the remaining cap space on his $4,625,000 charge.

During his absence, Rangers coach Alain Vigneault has juggled his top lines to find a replacement.

Newsday

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

