Citi Field shaping up to be excellent Winter Classic host

It’s beginning to look a lot like hockey, all around Citi Field. The NHL has fully taken over the home of the Mets, making a place most associated with summer memories into a full-on winter wonderland. Even the home run apple has been co-opted, with a big Winter Classic emblem slapped on the front of it.

Citi Field, normally dormant in December, was bustling Saturday afternoon, with workers hustling to make sure that everything is in tip-top shape for Monday afternoon’s outdoor game between the Rangers and Buffalo Sabers in the 10th annual Winter Classic.

But, worry not, the NHL know’s they’re only renting the haunts and had nothing but kind things to say about their host.

“This is a great ballpark,” NHL senior vice president of hockey operations Kris King said, perched on Citi Field’s upper deck. “I’d love to come see a ballgame here. The people here have been fantastic to work with. Standing here and looking down, there isn’t really a tough seat in this place where people aren’t going to have a chance to see a great game.

“A lot of the time with these (outdoor games), it’s just about being here and being part of the experience,” said King, who once played for the Rangers. “The game, of course, is very important. It’s worth two points for both clubs. But everything that goes into this makes it a great event. I think the fans are going to have a fabulous time.”

There are taxi cabs in the outfield, giving the event a real ‘New York feel,’ as well as a stage for the Goo Goo Dolls, a popular rock group that was hatched in the Buffalo area, to perform during the first intermission.

But the main attraction is the ice. That stretches across the infield, with the goals a little past where first and third base would be.

A staff of 14-16 people have been working on the ice for approximately two weeks, King said. 20,000 gallons of water were used to build the two-inch ice surface, along with 3,000 gallons of coolant.

“It’s a lot of work and a lot of time,” King said. “When we get a little bit of snow, the guys are moving the snow off so that the ice stays as good as it can be for our practices and our game.”

The NHL began game-testing the ice on Saturday, allowing select members of the media to skate on the surface. On Sunday, the two teams will practice, and are encouraged to simulate game conditions.

“We actually want the teams to get out there and rip it up for us with a good, hard practice,” King said, “It’s all part of a plan to get the ice the way they need to. They’ll get some cracking, they’ll get some pressure cracks, and they’ll drill down and fill those holes. It’s all part of the master plan so we could have the best ice come puck drop at 1:30pm on New Year’s Day.”

Monday is predicted to be a mostly sunny day with a high of 20 degrees and a low of 12, according to weather.com. King said he did not foresee any problems with the forecast.

“We’ve had close to 20 (outdoor games) now and we’ve been faced with everything Mother Nature can throw at us — rain, freezing rain, high winds, cold weather, lots of cold in Chicago one year,” he said. “Our guys are used to it. They know what they need to do.”