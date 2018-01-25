TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 29° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 29° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers claim enforcer Cody McLeod off waivers from Predators

McLeod, who has amassed 1,524 penalty minutes in his career, will join the Rangers after the All-Star break.

Nashville Predators left wing Cody McLeod (55) follows

Nashville Predators left wing Cody McLeod (55) follows the puck in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series on May 5, 2017, in St. Louis. Photo Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson

By Steve Zipay steve.zipay@newsday.com @stevezipay
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Cody McLeod, whom the Rangers claimed off waivers from the Predators on Thursday, jokingly lobbied Rangers coach Alain Vigneault for a job last season.

“I remember last year when we were in Colorado, he stood in front of my bench and said, ‘Hey, Coach, are you looking for a tough fourth-liner?’ ’’ Vigneault said about the longtime Avalanche enforcer. “So it took me a year to sort it out. Everything I know about him, he’s got a role, he’s got an identity, he’s a good team player, and we felt that considering our depth situation, it was the right thing to do.”

To be sure, the move adds some truculence: McLeod, 33, an 11-year veteran who has amassed 1,524 penalty minutes, will join the Rangers after the All-Star break. He played 10 seasons with Colorado before being traded to Nashville in January 2017.

“He brings a dimension that’s different than what we have,” said Vigneault, who twice discussed the idea of claiming the 6-2, 210-pound McLeod with general manager Jeff Gorton after Nashville waived him on Wednesday.

In 23 games this season, McLeod averaged 6:49 of ice time, collected 72 penalty minutes and had a goal and assist. He is in the final months of a three-year contract that averaged $1.3 million per season.

McLeod had a career-high 191 penalty minutes with Colorado in the 2014-15 season. He played in all 82 games.

It is conceivable that McLeod was brought in to provide some protection for the first-round draft picks who could be summoned from Hartford later this season — centers Lias Andersson (selected No. 7 overall) and Filip Chytil (No. 21).

Andersson captained the silver-medalist Swedish team at the World Junior Championships in Buffalo and earned an assist in his AHL debut Wednesday. Chytil is 7-11-18 in 22 games with the Wolf Pack. Forward Daniel Catenacci, who made his Rangers debut against Colorado on Jan. 20, was returned to Hartford.

Newsday

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Tim Hardaway Jr. on the Knicks' bench against Knicks’ Hardaway Jr. rested against Nuggets
Joakim Noah watches from the Knicks' bench against Joakim Noah not with Knicks for ‘personal reasons’
Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York New Giants receivers coach has ties to Odell
Eli Manning said he's looking forward to working Eli, Shurmur met at Manning Passing Academy
Former Penn State star Christian Hackenberg didn't play Will Hackenberg ever get his chance with Jets?
Utility infielder Jose Reyes agreed to a one-year Source: Mets re-sign Jose Reyes to one-year deal