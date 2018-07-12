With all the big names in free agency long gone, the Rangers on Thursday re-signed veteran forward Cody McLeod to a one-year contract.

McLeod, 34, played 25 games for the Rangers last season after being claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators in January. He was credited with 76 hits, including a game-high eight in his first game with the team, on Feb. 1. His 3.0 hits per game led the Rangers.

The Rangers signed the 6-2, 210-pound McLeod to add some toughness to their lineup. They reportedly had interest in signing Vegas forward Ryan Reaves before the free-agent signing period opened July 1, but he re-signed with the Golden Knights. In 48 combined games for the Rangers and Nashville, McLeod had one goal, three assists and 111 penalty minutes, sixth-most in the league. His 13 major penalties were tied for second in the league.