TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rugged forward Cody McLeod re-signs with Rangers

Cody McLeod of the Rangers skates against the

Cody McLeod of the Rangers skates against the Bruins at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 7, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com
Print

With all the big names in free agency long gone, the Rangers on Thursday re-signed veteran forward Cody McLeod to a one-year contract.

McLeod, 34, played 25 games for the Rangers last season after being claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators in January. He was credited with 76 hits, including a game-high eight in his first game with the team, on Feb. 1. His 3.0 hits per game led the Rangers.

The Rangers signed the 6-2, 210-pound McLeod to add some toughness to their lineup. They reportedly had interest in signing Vegas forward Ryan Reaves before the free-agent signing period opened July 1, but he re-signed with the Golden Knights. In 48 combined games for the Rangers and Nashville, McLeod had one goal, three assists and 111 penalty minutes, sixth-most in the league. His 13 major penalties were tied for second in the league.

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com

New York Sports

Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley waits Oakley arrested in casino on gambling fraud charge
Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball team draft pick Dzanan Nets first-round pick Musa signs 4-year deal
Giants running back Saquon Barkley participates in drills A big solution for Big Blue
Mets relief pitcher Tyler Bashlor delivers a pitch Bashlor keeps it simple in transition from minors
Former Yankees outfielder Bernie Williams, center, plays the Bernie Williams sees more power in current Yankees
New York Mets pinch hitter Brandon Nimmo hits Nimmo's walk-off HR wins it for Mets in 10