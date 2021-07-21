Colin Blackwell, who enjoyed a breakout season with the Rangers in 2021, was selected by the expansion Seattle Kraken in Wednesday’s expansion draft, an NHL source confirmed. The expansion draft will be televised on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Wednesday, but Seattle had to submit its list of selections to the NHL by 10 a.m. Wednesday, and most of the players taken were identified by unnamed sources on social media.

What had not leaked during the day was whether there were any trades, or side deals made by the Kraken in putting together their list. So there still could be other activity involving the Rangers and Seattle that is revealed later in the evening.

Blackwell, 28, had bounced around the minor leagues before signing a two-year, $1.45 million contract with the Rangers entering the 2020-21 season. He was supposed to be a depth forward, ticketed to be on the Rangers’ taxi squad or in the minor leagues, and he did start on the taxi squad. But he soon got a chance, and scored a goal in his Rangers debut in a game in Pittsburgh in late January. He ended up with 12 goals and 10 assists in 47 games.

Seattle, which will begin play in the 2021-22 season, had to select 30 players — one from each NHL team except the Vegas Golden Knights, who entered the league four years ago — and teams were allowed to protect either eight skaters and one goaltender, or seven forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender. Players who had completed one or two professional seasons, and unsigned draft picks were exempt from the draft.

The Rangers protected seven forwards: Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Ryan Strome, Pavel Buchnevich, Filip Chytil and fourth-line center Kevin Rooney, leaving Blackwell exposed, along with 23-year-old Julien Gauthier, a former first-round pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016.

Second-year forwards Kaapo Kakko and Vitali Kravtsov and first-year pro Alexis Lafreniere were exempt, as were second-year defenseman (and Norris Trophy winner) Adam Fox, and first-year pro (and all-rookie team selection) K’Andre Miller, and goaltender Igor Shesterkin, a second-year pro. The Rangers protected defensemen Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren and Libor Hajek, and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

Long Islanders Keith Kinkaid, the Rangers’ third goaltender, and Anthony Bitetto, the seventh defenseman, were also exposed, but not selected by the Kraken.