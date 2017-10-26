Subscribe
    Derek Stepan's return to Madison Square Garden

    Updated
    +-

    Derek Stepan returned to Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, for the first time since the Rangers traded him to the Coyotes in the offseason. The Rangers defeated the Coyotes, 5-2.

    Derek Stepan of the Arizona Coyotes skates with
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derek Stepan of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck in the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.

    Derek Stepan of the Arizona Coyotes skates in
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Derek Stepan of the Arizona Coyotes skates in warm ups prior to the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 26, 2017.

    Derek Stepan of the Arizona Coyotes skates against
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Derek Stepan of the Arizona Coyotes skates against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 26, 2017.

    Derek Stepan of the Arizona Coyotes takes a
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Derek Stepan of the Arizona Coyotes takes a slapshot against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 26, 2017.

    Derek Stepan of the Arizona Coyotes salutes the
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derek Stepan of the Arizona Coyotes salutes the crowd after a video tribute during the . in New York City.

    Derek Stepan of the Arizona Coyotes jumps into
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Derek Stepan of the Arizona Coyotes jumps into the boards during warmups prior to his game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 26, 2017.

    Derek Stepan of the Arizona Coyotes takes the
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derek Stepan of the Arizona Coyotes takes the ice for his first shift of a game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.

