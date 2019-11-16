SUNRISE, Fla. – Rangers coach David Quinn can’t stop marveling about Artemi Panarin. And who can blame him?

Panarin had a goal and an assist in the Rangers’ 4-3 loss to the Panthers at the BB&T Center on Saturday night.

Panarin extended his career-high points streak to 11 games (five goals, 12 assists) and his assists streak to six games (eight assists) while skating a career-high 27:57.

“Listen, he’s a dynamic player,” Quinn said of Panarin, who leads the Rangers in goals (nine), assists (14) and points (23). “I thought he was really good tonight. I thought every time he had the puck something good was about to happen. I thought that line was good.”

With the Rangers off until Wednesday, Quinn pushed his top three lines in the fast-paced game. Ryan Strome (goal, assist) also played a career-high 27:57.

“There was a rhythm, I thought, with those three lines,” Quinn said. “That’s why we did what we did. I thought that all three lines were doing some good things and that’s the decision we made with three days off coming up. So I wasn’t worried about playing four lines.”

Since the NHL began to track ice time in 1997-98, Panarin and Strome are the first pair of Rangers forwards to play at least 27 minutes in a regulation game.

Quinn expressed confidence his team would rebound from what he called an “embarrassing” 9-3 loss at Tampa on Thursday and felt it did.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I liked the turnaround compared to what we did in Tampa,” he said. “It was a complete 180. I thought we competed. I thought we skated. I thought we made some plays. We played hockey.”

Blue notes

Kaapo Kakko missed his second straight game with the flu . . . Defenseman Jacob Trouba, who left Thursday’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury, returned to the lineup and played 22:50.