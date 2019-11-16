TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Evening
SEARCH
30° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers coach David Quinn gushes about dynamic Artemi Panarin, who extends point streak

Artemi Panarin of the Rangers circles behind the

Artemi Panarin of the Rangers circles behind the Florida Panthers net with the puck at the BB&T Center on November 16, 2019. Credit: Getty Images/Joel Auerbach

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Print

SUNRISE, Fla. – Rangers coach David Quinn can’t stop marveling about Artemi Panarin. And who can blame him?

Panarin had a goal and an assist in the Rangers’ 4-3 loss to the Panthers at the BB&T Center on Saturday night.

Panarin extended his career-high points streak to 11 games (five goals, 12 assists) and his assists streak to six games (eight assists) while skating a career-high 27:57.

“Listen, he’s a dynamic player,” Quinn said of Panarin, who leads the Rangers in goals (nine), assists (14) and points (23). “I thought he was really good tonight. I thought every time he had the puck something good was about to happen. I thought that line was good.”

With the Rangers off until Wednesday, Quinn pushed his top three lines in the fast-paced game. Ryan Strome (goal, assist) also played a career-high 27:57.

“There was a rhythm, I thought, with those three lines,” Quinn said. “That’s why we did what we did. I thought that all three lines were doing some good things and that’s the decision we made with three days off coming up. So I wasn’t worried about playing four lines.”

Since the NHL began to track ice time in 1997-98, Panarin and Strome are the first pair of Rangers forwards to play at least 27 minutes in a regulation game.

Quinn expressed confidence his team would rebound from what he called an “embarrassing” 9-3 loss at Tampa on Thursday and felt it did.

“I liked the turnaround compared to what we did in Tampa,” he said. “It was a complete 180. I thought we competed. I thought we skated. I thought we made some plays. We played hockey.”

Blue notes

Kaapo Kakko missed his second straight game with the flu . . . Defenseman Jacob Trouba, who left Thursday’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury, returned to the lineup and played 22:50.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina had six assists and Barker: Knicks' 'misfits' almost keep momentum going
Knicks guard RJ Barrett puts up a shot Knicks let Hornets turn tables down stretch
New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) skates by Islanders slip past Flyers in shootout
Jets general manager Joe Douglas greets reporters during Glauber: Jets hope GM Joe Douglas can right the ship
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie shoots next to Chicago Dinwiddie carries the load as Nets end trip with win
Rasheem Dunn #3 of the St. John's Red St. John's falls late to Vermont, suffers first loss
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search