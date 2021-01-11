Coach David Quinn said the 23 players who practiced in the second session Monday are essentially the roster the Rangers will open the 2020-21 season with.

The only exception is 19-year-old defenseman Matthew Robertson, who practiced as the eighth defenseman. The other 22 players will be the roster, Quinn said.

"Right now, that is what our roster will look like come Thursday night,’’ Quinn said.

The group includes 20-year-old defenseman K’Andre Miller, who made a major impression on Quinn with his performance in camp, and who likely will be partnered with Jacob Trouba in one of the team’s top two pairs. It also, of course, includes Alexis Lafreniere, the No. 1 overall pick in October’s NHL draft.

Miller spoke to reporters for the first time since he signed with the Rangers in March. Asked to describe himself as a player, he said, "I would consider myself as kind of a shutdown defenseman with offensive abilities. Closing quick in the ‘D’ zone with a good stick. I like to throw my body around a little bit, definitely in the D zone.’’

Robertson won’t be on the roster, but Quinn said the club’s second-round pick in 2019 is a candidate to be kept on the team’s taxi squad of 4-6 players, at least until his junior team in Edmonton starts its season.

Quinn said Robertson’s being kept around might be affected by what happens with waiver claims. Teams were required to put players on waivers by noon Monday in preparation for finalizing their rosters. Teams have 24 hours to claim a player placed on waivers.

The Rangers put seven players on waivers, including Long Islanders Anthony Bitetto and Keith Kinkaid, and Queens native Anthony Greco. It’s possible the Rangers could claim a defenseman placed on waivers by another team for their taxi squad and that could bump Robertson out.

The final roster includes 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies. All 18 players who were on the team at the end of last season made it, plus Lafreniere, Miller, forward Kevin Rooney and defenseman Jack Johnson.