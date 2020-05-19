Rangers' David Quinn to do weekly interview show on MSG

As momentum builds toward professional sports returning to play, MSG Network announced on Tuesday that Rangers coach David Quinn will take part in a new weekly interview series with Rangers studio analyst Steve Valiquette and reporter Michelle Gingras.

It will be shown every Sunday at 7 p.m. on the network’s broadcast and streaming outlets.

The program, called “Home Ice with David Quinn,’’ will be a 30-minute show in which the second-year coach offers insight into the Rangers' roster, as well as how Quinn is staying in touch with his players and staff.

The NHL remains on pause since play was halted on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.