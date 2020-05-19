TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers' David Quinn to do weekly interview show on MSG

Rangers head coach David Quinn looks on during

Rangers head coach David Quinn looks on during the first period against the Bruins at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
As momentum builds toward professional sports returning to play, MSG Network announced on Tuesday that Rangers coach David Quinn will take part in a new weekly interview series with Rangers studio analyst Steve Valiquette and reporter Michelle Gingras.

It will be shown every Sunday at 7 p.m. on the network’s broadcast and streaming outlets.

The program, called “Home Ice with David Quinn,’’ will be a 30-minute show in which the second-year coach offers insight into the Rangers' roster, as well as how Quinn is staying in touch with his players and staff.

The NHL remains on pause since play was halted on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

