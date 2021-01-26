Filip Chytil’s injury forced coach David Quinn to change up his forward lines, but the coach made a couple of other changes, too, in the opener of a two-game set in Buffalo.

Brendan Lemieux, who had been scratched for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh, re-entered the lineup, and Colin Blackwell, who scored a goal in his Rangers debut Sunday as he came off the practice squad to step in for Lemieux, stayed in. Lemieux, Kevin Rooney and Blackwell made up the fourth line.

But Quinn also made a change on defense, re-inserting Jack Johnson, who’d been scratched Sunday, in place of Brendan Smith, who had a tough game against the Penguins. Johnson, who signed with the Rangers as a free agent in October, had played in each of the first four games, with zero points and a plus/minus rating of -4. Johnson partnered with Tony DeAngelo on the third pair. DeAngelo has played with Johnson, Smith and now again with Johnson, in the last three games.

Quinn was asked Monday about Libor Hajek and Anthony Bitetto, who are both on the practice squad.

"We certainly do talk about getting those guys in,’’ he said. "We love Libor. I think very highly of Libor … The good news is under these unique circumstances these guys can stay here and get in games on when need be, and I'm sure at some point they will get in.’’

Georgiev in net

Quinn also changed his starting goaltender, going with Alexandar Georgiev after starting Igor Shesterkin both games in Pittsburgh. Georgiev was the goalie in the Rangers’ only win in the first five games, the 5-0 victory over the Islanders in Game 2.

Gauthier takes a seat

Forward Julien Gauthier sat out his third straight game. Quinn said the coaching staff has spoken to the 23-year-old Gauthier about what he needs to do to get back into the lineup. "We'll see Julien again real soon,’’ Quinn said.