The Rangers officially have their next head coach.

David Quinn was named the 35th head coach in franchise history on Wednesday after serving in the same role at Boston University for the last five seasons.

General manager Jeff Gorton, in a news release, called Quinn the “ideal choice” for the job.

“In a coaching career that has spanned over two decades at the collegiate, pro, and international level, David has helped his teams achieve success while simultaneously teaching the game and helping his players develop on and off the ice. He is the ideal choice to bring our loyal and passionate fans the winning hockey they deserve.”

Quinn, 51, had been a top candidate early in the search that began when the Rangers fired Vigneault hours after the team closed the season April 7 with a 5-0 loss to the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Quinn, who had a 105-67-21 record at BU, had reportedly told friends weeks ago that he would be staying in Boston, but on Friday night, reports out of Canada indicated Quinn had become the Rangers’ target, and on Saturday, ESPN’s John Buccigross reported the Rangers had offered Quinn a five-year, $12 million contract, and that Quinn had informed BU that he would be leaving to take the Rangers job.

Quinn, who was a defenseman on the 1986 U.S. team that was the first to earn a medal at the World Junior Championships, had been named last month as the U.S. coach for this winter’s World Junior Championships. He now will have to withdraw from that position as coach of the Rangers.

The choice of Quinn, who emerged from a pool of candidates that initially included University of Denver coach Jim Montgomery (hired by the Dallas Stars) and Toronto Marlies coach Sheldon Keefe, may signal the Rangers are committed to a full rebuild, after the team missed the playoffs this spring for only the second time since the 2004-05 NHL lockout.

With Colin Stephenson