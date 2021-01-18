First things first: According to coach David Quinn, the Rangers will be sticking with the same lineup Tuesday against the Devils that they used in Saturday’s 5-0 romp over the Islanders.

That means the same starting goaltender, Alexandar Georgiev, who made 23 saves to post his fifth career shutout, and the same six defensemen dressed, which leaves Tony DeAngelo in street clothes for the second straight game.

Leaving DeAngelo out of the lineup, though, is not because the coach is still mad at him for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Thursday’s season opener, Quinn said.

"The discipline piece is done and over with,’’ Quinn said Monday, after the Rangers returned to practice following Sunday’s day off. "You win 5-0, and play the way we did, we want to build off of that.’’

One element Quinn definitely wants to build on is the performance of Jacob Trouba, the 26-year-old defenseman who the coach said played "one of his best games as a Ranger’’ Saturday. Quinn was pleased with what Trouba did on the ice, but even more happy, it seemed, with the kind of leadership Trouba showed after the embarrassing 4-0 loss on Thursday.

Trouba downplayed that part of his performance, though.

"Nothing crazy,’’ Trouba said when asked what exactly he said to his teammates between Thursday and Saturday. "I don't think we wanted to overreact to the first game. It was one game, and just as this last game (Saturday) was one game. We're not going to get crazy high over that either. I think a lot of guys stepped up and played pretty good games.’’

Still, Quinn insisted Trouba’s leadership was a big deal.

"We've talked about that as an organization, as a group, that we need that from a lot of guys, especially guys like him, in that age bracket, that have been in the league a while, but are still young,’’ Quinn said. "Off and on the ice, he did everything we needed him to do, and he was instrumental in us making such a dramatic switch in our play from Thursday to Saturday.’’

Trouba has admitted he struggled last season, after he was acquired in a trade from Winnipeg and signed a seven-year, $56 million contract to be the team’s No. 1 defenseman. He’s attributed those struggles, in part, to his taking a long time to get comfortable in his new surroundings. New York is a lot different than Winnipeg, after all. But he looks comfortable now, even though he’s had three different partners (DeAngelo, K’Andre Miller and Ryan Lindgren) in the two weeks since training camp started.

"Each one's a little different, obviously,’’ Trouba said of his partners. "Everybody has their own strengths. But it doesn't really matter, a whole lot, who you're playing with. You’ve still got to play your game and, and your partner will play their game. And communication and that stuff maybe comes in a little bit more when you're not as comfortable with tendencies.’’

Blue lines

DeAngelo, who skated with the taxi squad Friday, was back with the main group Monday… Forward Kevin Rooney, who left Thursday’s game following his collision with the Isles’ Ross Johnston, did not skate… Quinn, who played Pavel Buchnevich on the first power play in the third period Saturday, said he might move Buchnevich to the unit full time. "That's something that certainly would be on the table,’’ he said.