Rangers' Chris Kreider returns after missing one game with upper-body injury

Chris Kreider of the Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson
David Quinn was a little more cagey than normal in his pregame media briefing before the Rangers hosted the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night, choosing to say, “We’ll see,’’ several times when asked about his lineup. Left wing Chris Kreider, who had missed Monday’s game with an upper-body injury, returned to the lineup, though Quinn initially listed him as a “game-time decision.’’

Kreider scored his 19th of the season late in the first period, just six seconds after Mika Zibanejad's goal, to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead (the franchise record for fastest goals is four seconds).

Quinn, who is normally relaxed about discussing his lineup before games, didn’t want to say whether he would split up center Ryan Strome and left wing Artemi Panarin, or whether he would elevate 18-year-old Kaapo Kakko, who finished Monday’s game on the first line. When the game started, Kreider, who had taken an inadvertent knee to the head from linemate Zibanejad in Saturday’s game, but had practiced Tuesday, was in the lineup, skating in his usual spot on the left of Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich. And Strome and Panarin were indeed split up, with Filip Chytil taking Strome’s spot between Panarin and Jesper Fast and Strome playing on a third line between Kakko and Brendan Lemieux.

Quinn tweaked the defense pairs, too, reuniting Brady Skjei with Jacob Trouba and putting rookies Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren back together after two games apart.

Midway through the first period, Quinn began shifting players around, and by the second period, Strome was back with Panarin and Fast and Chytil was between Lemieux and Kakko.

Phillip DiGiuseppe, who impressed in his first game on Monday, got to keep a spot in the lineup even with Kreider returning.

“He had a lot of energy to his game,’’ Quinn said of DiGiuseppe. “He finished his checks; was involved a lot. I liked his game.’’

DiGiuseppe, who had played in Kreider’s spot in Monday’s game, this time was on the fourth line, with Greg McKegg and Brett Howden. Brendan Smith came out of the lineup. Smith, Micheal Haley and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev were the Rangers’ scratches. Igor Shesterkin started in net.

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

