To Rangers coach David Quinn, this is no time to experiment. Not when there is a Stanley Cup on the line.

So when the Rangers begin their best-of-five qualifying series Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes, they will have a very familiar look to them. Because the way Quinn sees it, if it ain’t broke, you don’t fix it. And in his mind, when the NHL halted play on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Rangers weren’t broke.

“One of the things that's great about where we were [when play was halted] was that we really liked a lot of what was going on with chemistry amongst our lines and our ‘D’ pairings,’’ Quinn said on July 13, when the Rangers reported to training camp in preparation for the league’s restart. “I want to give these guys an opportunity to find that again.’’

With that in mind, then, Quinn didn’t go into Wednesday night’s pre-tournament warmup game against the Islanders looking to experiment with new players, or new combinations of players, or anything new at all. Rather, the idea was to stay with what the coach believes had been working well when play was halted, and use the game as a means to work off rust, to work kinks out and get everyone the work they need.

“I think the exhibition game will give us a barometer of where we're at with everything,’’ Quinn said Monday, after the Rangers had reported to Toronto. “Offensively, defensively, special teams. You know, we think we're making progress, we think we're close to where we need to be, but we're going to find out.’’

Barring injury, there were no spots open in the lineup that might be decided by someone having a dynamic showing against the Islanders. So, while defenseman Libor Hajek was dressed for the game, for instance, he wasn’t on audition to see if he could play his way into the lineup for Saturday. Quinn said last week that Hajek will “absolutely’’ get a chance to play his way into the lineup, at some point. But for now, the coach said he is happy with the six defensemen who are ahead of Hajek, including Brendan Smith, who spent most of the season playing forward before moving back to defense after Brady Skjei was traded to Carolina.

The only real change from the team as it was in March came about because of the departure of assistant coach Lindy Ruff, who was hired by the New Jersey Devils to be their head coach just before training camp began. When Ruff left, the Rangers brought up Gord Murphy, who had been the assistant coach with their Hartford farm team, to take over his duties handling the defense and the penalty kill.

“We were fortunate because we were doing basically the same thing in Hartford that we were doing here, so it was an easy transition for Gord to come up and assume responsibilities that Lindy had,’’ Quinn said. “That being said, every coach has their own little tweaks to whatever they're doing, [and] even though the system might be the same, that could be a little bit of a different approach.’’

There still was the question of who will start in goal against Carolina - rookie Igor Shesterkin or Henrik Lundqvist. Shesterkin had taken over as the No. 1 goaltender by the time play had paused, but Lundqvist has dominant career numbers against the Hurricanes. Quinn has refused to proclaim his No. 1, but all indications are that he is leaning heavily toward Shesterkin, who started Wednesday. It is unlikely anything would happen Wednesday night that would change that.