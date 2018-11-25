As Rangers coach David Quinn often points out, the Rangers believe they have eight NHL quality defensemen on their roster. Because most teams generally play six defensemen in any one game, that means on any given night, two good defensemen are going to be left out of the lineup.

For two recent games, Brady Skjei was one of those defensemen who was left out, despite the fact that the 24-year-old signed a six-year, $31.5 million contract over the summer and is considered a cornerstone piece in the Rangers’ current rebuilding project. His play had slipped over a period of a few games, and finally, after a 7-5 loss to the Islanders in Brooklyn Nov. 15, Skjei was scratched for the next game.

As has seemed to happen to several Rangers this season, the time on the outside looking in may have benefited Skjei. He has played well since returning to the lineup, including scoring a goal in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Washington. He did his best to remain positive in the locker room when he wasn’t playing, and he did his best to try and learn things from watching the games he sat out that would help him when he returned.

“Well, for me, you’re watching the game, things kind of slow down,’’ Skjei said. “When you’re struggling a little bit, playing, things are going really fast. And when you look and watch – it still is, obviously, really fast on the ice - but you have a little more time than you think. And for me, I think I get in trouble when I try and do too much.’’

Skjei said when he’s in the lineup, he isn’t looking over his shoulder, worrying that another bad game might land him in the press box again. You can’t afford to do that, he said.

“You’ve just got to play your game,’’ he said. “You’ve got to know someone’s right there to be in the lineup, but you can’t think like that. You’ve got to think, ‘I’m here for a reason. I’ve got to make plays.’ And do things that won’t get you taken out of the lineup. If you start thinking, ‘If I mess up, I’m done,’ that’s when you’re going to start messing up. So, you’ve got to stay positive, stay confident, and you should be able to stay in the lineup.’’

Notes & quotes: Forward Tim Gettinger, 20, was recalled from Hartford on Sunday. He was called up after Friday’s game in Philadelphia, then made his NHL debut Saturday against Washington and sent back down after the game.