As far back as breakup day last May, after the Rangers were eliminated by the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, center Derek Stepan had a feeling he might not be around this season.

When Stepan walked out of the locker room at the team’s training center in Westchester for what would be the final time after seven seasons, and writers said they’d see him in September, he grinned and said: “I hope so.”

Six weeks later, Stepan and goalie Antti Raanta were shipped to Arizona for the No. 7 overall draft pick and defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

“I certainly wasn’t shocked by it, but it surprised me a little bit,” Stepan said Thursday at Madison Square Garden before his Coyotes faced the Rangers. “We all kind of knew there was a chance someone could go… with the exception of Ryan [McDonagh] and Hank [Henrik Lundqvist], everyone was kind of uneasy. It happened to be me.”

On the morning of his return to the Garden as an opponent, Stepan, 27, who has become a mentor to the young Coyotes players, said “it feels like a normal road game…the nerves will come closer to game time. Hopefully, I get it all out of the way now. I’ve played against certain buddies in the league, now I’m playing against a whole roster of buddies. But when the puck drops, both teams are dying for those two points. I hope I don’t treat it differently, and they don’t treat it differently.”

Because the Coyotes, who are looking for their first win of the season in their 10th game, have been in the city for a few days on this road swing, Stepan had a chance to see some of those pals.

“I thought it would be a lot of hockey talk, but it was life talk, catching up,” Stepan said. “With the time change, I’m three hours behind, there’s been a lot of phone tags, and guys have families.”

In fact, Stepan and his wife, Stephanie, are included in that category. Their second child, a girl, was born three months after the trade.

“There was a 48-hour period of crazy emotion, you’re high, you’re low, you’re excited, frustrated, sad, happy and then, you’ve got a ton of work to do,” he said Thursday. “It sunk in about a week after. ”

After the trade, Stepan said “it was a date I certainly circled,” and now that day is here. Any extra motivation? “Well, I’ve been talking to guys around the room, that this is a great opportunity for our first win.” And that would make the trip worthwhile. He said: “A win, plain and simple.”

The Rangers did plenty of that in Stepan’s tenure, and he called the run to the Stanley Cup Finals in the 2013-14 “definitely one of my favorite moments in hockey. We played real strong hockey for 26 games, I wish I wouldn’t have broken my jaw, but it was still fun.”

Part of the transition will hit home Thursday night for Stepan, who has seven points in nine games, especially with the planned tribute to the former alternate captain. “I’ve played in so many games here and it’s not easy to leave a fan base that treated me so well,” he said.

“Honestly, all I’ve really seen is their record and highlights,” Stepan added about this season’s Rangers. “And I’m invested here [with the Coyotes], I don’t have any time to help them out.”