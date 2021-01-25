While the Rangers are in Buffalo to play a two-game set with the Sabres Tuesday and Thursday, center Filip Chytil returned to New York Monday to be examined by doctors after he left Sunday’s game following an open-ice collision with Pittsburgh winger Evan Rodrigues, Rangers coach David Quinn said.

Chytil, the Rangers’ third-line center, will not play in Tuesday’s game, Quinn said. The coach didn’t provide any more information than that, promising instead to have an update on Chytil’s status on Tuesday.

Chytil, 21, was off to a fast start, having scored two goals and an assist in the first five games of the season. He had been, by far, the Rangers’ best center, and was the driving force on the Rangers’ best line, with wingers Kaapo Kakko and Phillip DiGiuseppe. If the injury causes him to be out for a while, it will create a huge hole in the Rangers’ offense.

"If we do lose him for an extended period of time, it is going to be a blow,’’ Quinn said. "But every team in the league is suffering injuries and we're no different. That's pro sports. Certainly, it's the National Hockey League. And we've got to have guys pick up the slack if he is out for an extended period of time.’’

Chytil was injured after being checked by Rodrigues with 10:49 remaining in the second period Sunday, a collision that knocked both players out of the game. Rodrigues came up limping and went directly to the Penguins' locker room. He did not return. Chytil stayed on the bench, received treatment, and played one more shift before leaving.

Quinn would not say how the Rangers will replace Chytil in the lineup Tuesday. Fourth-line center Brett Howden took Chytil’s place between DiGiuseppe and Kakko on Sunday, and would seem the most likely choice to fill that spot Tuesday. But Quinn would not say if losing Chytil might cause some other lines to be reconfigured.

If Chytil is going to be out a while, the Rangers could dip down to their Hartford farm team to call up a replacement, such as pro rookie Morgan Barron, who was assigned to Hartford last Thursday from the Rangers' practice squad.

The injury to Chytil comes as the Rangers are 1-3-1 and in last place in the Eastern Division. Their top two lines — with the exception of right wing Pavel Buchnevich — have underperformed. No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad, who missed most of training camp because of coronavirus, and then missed the end of the game against the Devils following an awkward crash into the boards late in the third period, is seventh on the team in scoring, with one goal and one assist.

No. 2 center Ryan Strome scored his first goal (and first point) of the season Sunday and has just that one goal so far. Wing Chris Kreider has a power-play goal and nothing else, and No. 1 overall draft pick Alexis Lafreniere is scoreless through the first five games of his NHL career.

Among the top six forwards, only Artemi Panarin (two goals, four assists and a team-leading six points) and Buchnevich (2-2-4) have been productive.

Notes & quotes: Alexandar Georgiev will start in goal Tuesday, Quinn said. Igor Shesterkin started both games in Pittsburgh, losing one in a shootout and one in regulation. Shesterkin, who has major expectations on him after taking over from franchise icon Henrik Lundqvist as the team’s No. 1 goaltender, is 0-2-1 with a 2.98 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage in three starts and one relief appearance. Quinn said the 25-year-old is "frustrated’’ after allowing two questionable goals in the third period of Sunday’s 3-2 loss.