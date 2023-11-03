Rangers call up Jonny Brodzinski after Filip Chytil hurt in last game

The Rangers on Friday called up forward Jonny Brodzinski from their AHL affiliate in Hartford, a move made after center Filip Chytil left Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes with what the team called an upper-body injury. The callup of Brodzinski suggests Chytil will not be available for the game Saturday in Minnesota against the Wild.

Chytil left Thursday’s game late in the second period after being involved in a heavy, inadvertent collision with Carolina forward Jesper Fast at center ice midway through the first period. No. 1 defenseman Adam Fox also left Thursday’s game with an injury. Fox left late in the first period with a lower-body injury after colliding knee-to-knee with Carolina forward Sebastian Aho.

Chytil, 24, has had several injuries over his NHL career, including a history of concussions. He missed most of training camp and the preseason with an upper-body injury but has centered the Rangers’ second line between wingers Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafrenière since the regular season began. He has no goals and six assists in 10 games and is fourth on the team in shots on goal with 22.

Brodzinksi, 30, had a strong preseason and was an early favorite to make the team out of training camp but was bumped out of the picture when rookie Will Cuylle forced his way onto the roster with an excellent preseason. Brodzinski was sent down to Hartford, where he has been the Wolf Pack’s leading scorer with a team-high six goals and 11 points in seven games.