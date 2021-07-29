Day 2 of free agency, and still no big splash by the Rangers, who haven’t yet completed a trade for Buffalo’s Jack Eichel, haven’t locked up Mika Zibanejad or Adam Fox to a big-money contract extension, and haven’t lured a big-name free agent to Broadway.

What they did do on Day 2 was ink center Filip Chytil, a restricted free agent, to a two-year deal, reportedly worth $2.3 million per year. Whether the young Czech will be on the roster on Opening Night, though, or off to Buffalo as part of the return package for Eichel, remains to be seen.

Chytil, 21, battled injury, COVID-19 and inconsistency in 2021 to total eight goals and 14 assists in 42 games. He missed five weeks with a broken hand, and had COVID-19 during the time he was out. He was up and down in the time he did play.

The second of two first-round picks by the Rangers in the 2017 draft, that has kind of been his story with the team all along. In 186 career games, he has 34 goals and 37 assists (71 points), having played mostly as a third-line center but also spending much of his rookie season in 2018-19 at left wing.

As Rangers GM Chris Drury continues to ponder a trade for Eichel, the disgruntled Sabres captain, Chytil’s name has been bandied about plenty as a candidate to be going to Buffalo in any deal, along with the likes of, possibly, forwards Ryan Strome and Vitali Kravtsov, and prospect defensemen Zac Jones and Braden Schneider.

If the Rangers don’t trade for Eichel, and Chytil ends up staying with the team, it will be interesting to see just what role he ends up filling. With Drury’s summerlong quest to remake the Rangers into a tougher, harder-to-play-against team, he’s acquired some bigger, grittier players in Barclay Goodrow and Sammy Blais, who figure to play on a third line that would look very different than the third lines Chytil has centered in his time with the Rangers.

The trade of top line right wing Pavel Buchnevich to St. Louis for Blais and a 2022 draft pick has presumably opened a spot in the top two lines for either Kaapo Kakko or Alexis Lafreniere to step into. If either or both of those players do end up playing in the top six forwards, and the 6-2, 206-pound Chytil remains, he’d likely be playing with straight-line types like Goodrow and/or Blais, who play a much more straight-ahead style than he does.