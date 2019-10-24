TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

David Quinn on Filip Chytil: Keep doing what you're doing

Rangers center Filip Chytil skates with the puck

Rangers center Filip Chytil skates with the puck against the Red Wings during the first period at Madison Square Garden on March 19. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

At Thursday's morning skate, David Quinn was asked whether calling up a player from AHL Hartford had been considered as the team tries to find different ways of shaking things up.

“We talk about that daily,’’ he said.

Asked specifically whether Filip Chytil, the 20-year-old center who is leading Hartford in scoring with eight points (3 goals, 5 assists) in six games, needs to do anything more to earn a call-up, Quinn said he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing.

“There's a lot of things that you consider when you make those decisions, so, everyone knows he's doing very well down there, and if he continues to play to his level that we know he's capable of playing, he'll be back here,’’ he said.

Quinn praises Eichel

Quinn was quick to heap praise on Sabres star Jack Eichel, whom he coached for one year at Boston University, when he was asked about him.

“This is a guy that's got world class talent; he's got a world class work ethic, and I think sometimes, people forget how young he is still,’’ Quinn said of Eichel, 22, the No. 2 pick overall in 2015, who entered Thursday’s game tied for fifth in the NHL in scoring, with 14 points (six goals, eight assists). “And he certainly is off to an incredible start.’’

Quinn was less effusive in talking about another former player of his, former Ranger Jimmy Vesey, who was traded to the Sabres on July 1. Asked what difference he noticed in Vesey in Buffalo, Quinn said, “I haven't had a chance to watch much of them, so any comment I would have on them wouldn't be one that would be real.’’

Pressed to describe Vesey as a Ranger, Quinn said the left wing struggles with consistency and puts too much pressure on himself.

“It was a consistency element, but he's a real good player,’’ Quinn said of Vesey.

Blue notes

 Micheal Haley was the lineup scratch for the second straight game, as Greg McKegg stayed in . . . DeAngelo scored in the second period, his fourth goal coming on his 24th birthday.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Casey Cizikas of the Islanders skates in the Casey Cizikas returns to Islanders' lineup
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws against the Patriots Darnold in a good place, is 'over' MNF debacle
St. John's lacrosse midfielder Matt Stockfeder, as seen NYPD: St. John's lacrosse co-captain charged in stabbing
New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele speaks to NFLPA supports Jets' Osemele in surgery situation
Joe Girardi speaks with members of the media Joe Girardi hired as manager by the ... Phillies
Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley during the first It's not looking good for C.J. Mosley
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search