At Thursday's morning skate, David Quinn was asked whether calling up a player from AHL Hartford had been considered as the team tries to find different ways of shaking things up.

“We talk about that daily,’’ he said.

Asked specifically whether Filip Chytil, the 20-year-old center who is leading Hartford in scoring with eight points (3 goals, 5 assists) in six games, needs to do anything more to earn a call-up, Quinn said he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing.

“There's a lot of things that you consider when you make those decisions, so, everyone knows he's doing very well down there, and if he continues to play to his level that we know he's capable of playing, he'll be back here,’’ he said.

Quinn praises Eichel

Quinn was quick to heap praise on Sabres star Jack Eichel, whom he coached for one year at Boston University, when he was asked about him.

“This is a guy that's got world class talent; he's got a world class work ethic, and I think sometimes, people forget how young he is still,’’ Quinn said of Eichel, 22, the No. 2 pick overall in 2015, who entered Thursday’s game tied for fifth in the NHL in scoring, with 14 points (six goals, eight assists). “And he certainly is off to an incredible start.’’

Quinn was less effusive in talking about another former player of his, former Ranger Jimmy Vesey, who was traded to the Sabres on July 1. Asked what difference he noticed in Vesey in Buffalo, Quinn said, “I haven't had a chance to watch much of them, so any comment I would have on them wouldn't be one that would be real.’’

Pressed to describe Vesey as a Ranger, Quinn said the left wing struggles with consistency and puts too much pressure on himself.

“It was a consistency element, but he's a real good player,’’ Quinn said of Vesey.

Blue notes

Micheal Haley was the lineup scratch for the second straight game, as Greg McKegg stayed in . . . DeAngelo scored in the second period, his fourth goal coming on his 24th birthday.