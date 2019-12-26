Filip Chytil is visibly bigger than he was a year ago, but that’s not the only difference in the former first-round pick this season.

“I think I feel much more comfortable out there – way more confident,’’ the 6-2, 206-pound Rangers center said when asked to describe what is different about himself in his second NHL season. “It’s a little different when I play center this year. I have different responsibilities. It’s a little different game to play center than play wing, from last year.’’

The Rangers open up their post-Christmas schedule with back-to-back games, beginning with a visit from the Carolina Hurricanes Friday, followed by a four-game trip to Canada that kicks off Saturday in Toronto. The Blueshirts are 17-15-4, good for 38 points, which is eight points behind Carolina (22-13-2, 46 points) for the second wild card spot. The Rangers entered the three-day Christmas break on a down note, as they went 1-3-1 in their last five games.

Chytil, though, has reason to feel like things are turning around, for him at least. He broke a one-point-in-10-games stretch with a spectacular goal in Sunday’s 5-1 win over Anaheim, and his nine goals are two less than the 11 he scored in 75 games last season, and fourth most on the team this season – a feat more impressive considering he started the season in AHL Hartford, and wasn’t called up until the 10th game.

In fact, Chytil has adapted well in a season that hasn’t gone according to the plan. He had been penciled in as the first in line to be the No. 2 center, behind Mika Zibanejad, when training camp started. But a disappointing preseason got him sent down to Hartford. Rather than sulking, Chytil worked hard and played well, and when Zibanejad suffered an upper body injury in late October, he came up and produced immediately, scoring a goal in each of his first two games and six goals in his first eight games.

Things became a little unsettled when Zibanejad returned, while coach David Quinn tried to find the right mixture. With a glut of young centers, Lias Andersson, the No. 7 pick in the 2017 draft, was sent to Hartford, where he eventually became disenchanted and asked the organization for a trade. Brett Howden, who had been playing on the fourth line, moved to the right wing the last couple games, and Quinn said Howden may stay there for a while, even when rookie Kaapo Kakko comes back from a leg injury.

For now, the team is committed to developing Chytil as a center, after moving him to the wing most of last season. And Chytil is more comfortable in the middle.

“That’s my spot,’’ he said.

Chytil has certainly improved his work in the defensive zone – he was a minus-22 in his 75 games last season, and this year he is plus-5 – but he admitted that even though he is working to be a more complete player, his 10-game goal did weigh on him.

“You’re always thinking about it,’’ he said. “You don’t want to, but always, it’s hiding in your head.

“I know if I would score goals and get points, I would help the team more, but I’m trying to focus on my (overall) game,’’ he said. “I’m 20 years old, still, so there’s a lot to improve and still be better after every shift, after every game, after every practice. And that’s everything I’m thinking about.’’