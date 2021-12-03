Since he returned from a three-game absence because of an upper-body injury last month, Rangers center Filip Chytil has been doing all the right things. He’s driven to the net; he’s created chances for himself and his linemates, and he’s drawn praise from his coach, Gerard Gallant.

He just doesn’t have any goals.

Entering Friday’s game at Madison Square Garden against the San Jose Sharks, Chytil, the Rangers’ third-line center, had two goals and two assists in his first 18 games this season. And in the six games since returning to the lineup after his injury, he had just one assist.

Goaltenders have made Hall of Fame-worthy saves on point-blank chances against him, and all the young Czech can do is shake his head, tell himself not to get frustrated, and keep trying.

"It's the whole season,’’ Chytil said of his hard luck around the slot areas. "I don't know what’s happened, but 18 games, only two goals. I'd like to have more, but it doesn't work like that. I just have to come to the rink, work hard, work on my shooting, work from where I'm [going to be] shooting.’’

Chytil can take heart in seeing how things have gone for his teammate Kaapo Kakko, who didn’t have a point in his first 10 games of the season, but then, once he got that first goal, put up three goals and five assists in his next seven games.

Chytil believes the same thing will happen for him.

"I believe when I score the first goal, it's going to come again, and the best is coming,’’ he said.

For now, Chytil comforts himself by acknowledging the age-old hockey wisdom that at least he is getting scoring chances, and that’s a good thing. Entering Friday’s game, his 35 shots on goal in 5-on-5 play were the third most on the team, behind Chris Kreider (40) and Jacob Trouba (38). His individual scoring chances (35) were third behind Kreider (43) and Artemi Panarin (41), and his high-danger scoring chances (19) were also third, behind Julien Gauthier (23) and Kreider (21).

"I have chances,’’ he said. "I create chances. I'm happy about my individual [play]. If I wouldn't have these chances, if I wasn't doing what I'm doing, I would be [ticked] . . . When I get the chance, I try to score goal. If not, I just come to the practice and the next day, work hard.’’

He smiled when he said that, but it was a wry smile.

Gallant said he hopes Chytil can stay with his positive attitude and not get down at his lack of being rewarded while playing well..

"I played the game a long time ago, and as long as you're getting chances, you feel you're going to score,’’ Gallant said. "Fil's getting opportunities, playing good hockey, so I'm sure he's not going to come home and say, 'I’ve got a score tonight.' … They want to get the goals in the net, as many as they can get. But I sure hope [he’s not discouraged], because we're happy with the way he's played.’’

Chytil’s line, with wingers Alexis Lafreniere, 20, and Gauthier, 24, is most commonly referred to as the Kid Line. But Chytil, though only 22, is in his fourth season, and has played over 200 games in the NHL.

Gallant, though, still considers Chytil a kid, and that, he said, is a good thing.

"Kid Line is good for me,’’ Gallant said of the third line’s nickname. "I like kids bringing energy to your team… I love seeing those guys out there being young players and playing the way they're playing.’’