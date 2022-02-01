Looking at practice Monday, it appeared that forward Filip Chytil was ready to return to action for the Rangers Tuesday after being out since leaving during the Jan. 22 game against Arizona with a lower-body injury. But with the Rangers going on a two-week break after the game against the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden, Chytil remained out of the lineup for one more game, meaning he ended up missing the last five games heading into the NHL All-Star break.

"I think he's really close obviously, but you know, for one game, you might want to make sure,’’ coach Gerard Gallant said before the game.

Chytil, who finished the pre-All-Star schedule with four goals and seven assists in 38 games, was never placed on injured reserve, as Kaapo Kakko was when he apparently suffered an upper-body injury during warmups for that same Arizona game Jan. 22. So the Rangers were not able to replace Chytil on the roster. On Tuesday they activated Morgan Barron from the taxi squad, giving them one extra forward available for the game. Barron entered the lineup, replacing Jonny Brodzinski, who was scratched.

Player moves

Early in the day, the Rangers assigned forwards Tim Gettinger and Lauri Pajuniemi and defensemen Jarred Tinordi and Tarmo Reunanen to AHL Hartford. The Rangers are off until Feb. 15, as they begin their break. Hartford has five games over that span… In addition to Brodzinski, D Nils Lundkvist was also scratched.

Black History Month

In recognition of Black History Month, the Rangers wore special, Black History Night jerseys for warmups that were to be auctioned off after the game to benefit the United Negro College Fund and the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Bids can be placed by visiting https:// auctions.nhl.com/NewYorkRangers.

Ryan Reaves, one of two Black Rangers players (defenseman K’Andre Miller is the other) was introduced in the starting lineup, and took the ceremonial opening faceoff against former Ranger Anthony Duclair, the only Black player in Florida’s lineup. The puck was dropped by New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin, who is the second Black Lieutenant Governor of New York.