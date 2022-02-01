Gerard Gallant earned his 300th coaching win with his team's 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, but the first-year Rangers coach (who also is a former Panthers coach) didn’t want to make a big deal about his milestone.

"It means I've been around a while,’’ he said. "It doesn't mean a lot, to be honest with you. I mean, I hope I get 500 wins someday, you know what I mean?

"That's the thing,’’ he said. "I mean, 300's a nice number. But you know, we've had such success with my teams, the last, you know, the last three teams I've been with (Florida, Vegas and the Rangers). We have had good teams and we found ways to win games. But it's not a big deal, really.’’

Cautious with Chytil

At practice Monday, it appeared that forward Filip Chytil was ready to return after being out since leaving during the Jan. 22 game against Arizona with a lower-body injury. But with the Rangers going on a two-week break after the game against Florida, Chytil remained out of the lineup for one more game, meaning he ended up missing the last five games heading into the NHL All-Star break.

Comings and goings

The Rangers activated Morgan Barron from the taxi squad. Barron entered the lineup, replacing Jonny Brodzinski, who was scratched, along with D Nils Lundkvist. The team also assigned forwards Tim Gettinger and Lauri Pajuniemi and defensemen Jarred Tinordi and Tarmo Reunanen to AHL Hartford. Hartford has five games over the next two weeks, while the Rangers will be on their break.

Black History Month

In recognition of Black History Month, the Rangers wore special, Black History Night jerseys for warmups that were to be auctioned off after the game to benefit the United Negro College Fund and the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Bids can be placed by visiting https:// auctions.nhl.com/NewYorkRangers.

Ryan Reaves, one of two Black Rangers players (defenseman K’Andre Miller is the other) was introduced in the starting lineup, and took the ceremonial opening faceoff against former Ranger Anthony Duclair, the only Black player in Florida’s lineup. The puck was dropped by New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin, who is the second Black Lieutenant Governor of New York.