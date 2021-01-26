Filip Chytil will be out 4-6 weeks with what the Rangers are calling an upper body injury, the team announced Tuesday via Twitter. Chytil was injured in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Penguins in Pittsburgh following an open-ice collision with Pittsburgh winger Evan Rodrigues.

Chytil, the Rangers’ third-line center, was off to a fast start, having scored two goals and an assist in the first five games of the season. He had been, by far, the Rangers’ best center, and was the driving force on the Rangers’ best line, with wingers Kaapo Kakko and Phillip DiGiuseppe.

Chytil was injured after being checked by Rodrigues with 10:49 remaining in the second period, a collision that knocked both players out of the game. Rodrigues came up limping and went directly to the Penguins' locker room. He did not return, and on Monday, the Penguins announced he will be out "indefinitely.’’ Chytil stayed on the bench after the hit, received treatment, and played one more shift before leaving.

"If we do lose him for an extended period of time, it is going to be a blow,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn said Monday of Chytil. "But every team in the league is suffering injuries and we're no different. That's pro sports. Certainly, it's the National Hockey League. And we've got to have guys pick up the slack if he is out for an extended period of time.’’

Quinn would not say how the Rangers will replace Chytil in the lineup for Tuesday’s game in Buffalo against the Sabres. Fourth-line center Brett Howden took Chytil’s place between DiGiuseppe and Kakko on Sunday, and would seem the most likely choice to fill that spot Tuesday. Quinn would not say, though, if losing Chytil might cause some other lines to be reconfigured.

Longer term, the Rangers could dip down to their Hartford farm team to call up a replacement, such as pro rookie Morgan Barron, who was assigned to Hartford last Thursday from the Rangers' practice squad.

The injury to Chytil comes as the Rangers are 1-3-1 and in last place in the East Division. Their top two lines — with the exception of right wing Pavel Buchnevich — have underperformed. Buchnevich, Chytil, Kakko, DiGiuseppe, rookie defenseman K’Andre Miller and second-year defenseman Adam Fox have been the team’s best players.

No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad, who missed most of training camp because he had the coronavirus, and then missed the end of the game against the Devils following an awkward crash into the boards late in the third period, is seventh on the team in scoring, with one goal and one assist. No. 2 center Ryan Strome scored his first goal (and first point) of the season Sunday and has just that one goal so far.

And goaltender Igor Shesterkin, slated to take over as the No. 1 after the departure of franchise icon Henrik Lundqvist has struggled, going 0-2-1, with a 2.98 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage.