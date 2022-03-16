With the NHL trade deadline upcoming next Monday, Rangers GM Chris Drury moved Wednesday to acquire forward Frank Vatrano from the Florida Panthers, trading a fourth-round pick in this summer’s draft in exchange for the 28-year-old Massachusetts native.

The pick will be the later of the two fourth-round selections the Rangers own in the draft, either their own or the one belonging to Winnipeg, which had been acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the Brett Howden trade last summer.

For Florida, which leads the Atlantic Division with 88 points (41-13-6), the move frees up salary cap space. Vatrano is in the final year of a three-year deal that carries a salary cap hit of $2.533 million, according to CapFriendly.com. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. For the Rangers, Vatrano will add some scoring potential to one of their bottom two lines. He has 10 goals and nine assists (19 points) in 49 games this season for the Panthers.

Acquiring Vatrano (5-11, 197 pounds) doesn’t figure to be the last thing Drury does before Monday’s trade deadline. Vatrano, who had been playing on Florida’s fourth line, wouldn’t seem to profile as the wing the Rangers have been seeking to play with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome, and the Rangers still have multiple prospects to trade and $25.9 million in available salary cap space, according to CapFriendly.

The timetable for Kaapo Kakko’s return is a factor that could affect Drury’s thinking. The 21-year-old winger last played on Jan. 21 before going on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, and coach Gerard Gallant said Monday that Kakko and Kevin Rooney wouldn’t be returning this week. That means neither will be available until after the trade deadline. If Drury believes Kakko will be back soon after the deadline, then he could pencil in Kakko with Strome and Panarin, and Drury could then look to do other things.

If Kakko does play on the Panarin-Strome line, that would push Vatrano to the third line, or even to the fourth, if Drury brings in another forward before the deadline.

The Rangers, who host the rival Islanders Thursday at Madison Square Garden, have a record of 38-17-5, and are tied for second in the Metropolitan Division with Pittsburgh, with each team having 81 points. However, the Rangers have played one less game than Pittsburgh and have more wins (38 to 36), with wins being the first tiebreaker. The teams also have three games left against each other.

Gallant: Isles playing much better

Gallant, in addressing a question about the Islanders, noted they are a different team than the one the Rangers beat, 4-1, back in November at UBS Arena.

"They had a lot of stuff going on with them early on, with the COVID stuff,’’ he said. "They had to play a bunch of games on the road to start to season, so things didn't go great for them. Now they're playing their style. They’re a hard-working team, they're a competitive team every night. Obviously, Barry Trotz coaches that team very well and they do a good job. But they're a talented team and they're playing much better last 10-15 games.’’

Barron sent down

Forward Morgan Barron was assigned to the Rangers’ Hartford farm team.