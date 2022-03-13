DALLAS – Dryden Hunt called it "kind of a must-win game.’’

Coming off two straight ugly losses -- Tuesday in Minnesota and Thursday in St. Louis -- the Rangers needed to produce a better effort Saturday night against the Dallas Stars in the final game of their four-game road trip.

And despite giving up two early goals, they managed to do that, roaring back to score four straight times before the first period was over to take control and go on to a 7-4 victory at American Airlines Center that allowed them to finish the trip at 2-2.

"I think it was kind of a must-win game for us,’’ said Hunt, who had three assists for his first career three-point game. "Although it wasn't, it kind of was, just for our mental well-being. I mean it was only two games [lost], but it felt like a couple of weeks of just not playing our best. It was a little nerve-wracking there for the first two goals, but just a good answer by us and all around, a pretty good game.’’

Coach Gerard Gallant, who was furious with his team after Thursday’s 6-2 loss in St. Louis, was pleased with what he saw from them in this one. And he agreed with Hunt that the game felt like a must-win.

"I think mentally it was, yeah, it was an important game,’’ Gallant said. "And if we would have lost 4-3 tonight, and played the way we played, I would have been satisfied. I want to win games every game, but I liked the way the team played. And the last two games prior to this, as you guys know, I wasn't happy with the way we played, and they weren't happy. But tonight we played the right way. We did the right things. We competed hard. Everybody was involved. It wasn't five guys, or seven guys. It was everybody.’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Rangers got goals from big guns Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin (who also had four assists), but they got a couple from grinding forward Greg McKegg and defensive defenseman Patrik Nemeth. Forward Barclay Goodrow chipped in an insurance goal that made it 6-4 at 14:07 of the third period, and Ryan Strome added an empty-netter with 1:37 to play.

The victory improved the Rangers’ record to 37-17-5, good for 79 points, which moved them back into a tie for second place in the Metropolitan Division with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

They fell behind 2-0 in this one before the game was five minutes old. Esa Lindell scored 49 seconds into the game, on a backhand shot from a terrible angle that goaltender Igor Shesterkin (29 saves) should have stopped. And Tyler Seguin doubled the lead when he tipped in a shot by Joel Kiviranta at 4:53.

But McKegg – returning to the lineup after missing the last four games – tipped in a K’Andre Miller shot for his second goal of the season at 9:45. Zibanejad tied the score with a power-play goal at 12:59, just seven seconds after Roope Hintz went to the penalty box for hooking Jonny Brodzinski, and Fox and Panarin scored 36 seconds apart to put the Rangers up 4-2 heading the first period.

For Fox, who scored when he went to the net and tipped in a shot by Jacob Trouba at 14:14, the goal was his first in 16 games.

Jason Robertson’s power-play goal at 7:11 of the second period cut it to 4-3, but Nemeth made it 5-3 when he drove behind then Stars’ net, then reversed and came out behind the left wing post and jammed in a backhand wraparound at 18:20 of the second.

The referees didn’t call it a goal at first, but a video review determined the puck had crossed the goal line and the goal was good.