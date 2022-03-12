DALLAS – Rangers forward Greg McKegg, who had missed the first three games of the trip due to what coach Gerard Gallant had called personal reasons, joined the team Friday and Gallant inserted him to the lineup Saturday against the Dallas Stars.

"That was great to see,’’ Gallant said of watching McKegg take part in the morning skate. "He's back with his team so he's ready to go.’’

McKegg scored in the first period after the Rangers fell behind 2-0 five minutes into the period. McKegg's goal was the first of four unanswered goals by the Rangers.

McKegg, 29, was signed over the summer by GM Chris Drury to be a depth forward, but he has proven to be a valuable offseason addition. He was set to start the season in the minor leagues, with the Rangers’ Hartford farm team, but he was called up early, when Ryan Strome went into COVID-19 protocol. And over the season, he has become a favorite of Gallant’s. He had played in 26 straight games before he missed the final game before the road trip with what the coach called an illness.

He entered Saturday’s game with one goal and three assists in 34 games played, but has served as a reliable penalty-killer who can play all three positions and fill a grinding, fourth-line role.

Defensive struggles

Ryan Lindgren and Adam Fox both finished minus-4 Thursday, and they were split up in the third period. Gallant acknowledged Saturday that the pair had struggled against St. Louis.

Gallant was asked whether he might be pondering breaking up the top two defense pairs, Fox-Lindgren and Jacob Trouba-K’Andre Miller, and he said if he did, it would only be temporary.

"We might do something short term, but … we're far from the point of changing up our ‘D’ pairs,’’ he said. "I mean, you can do it in the short term… and shake things up a little bit, but besides that, I like where our group is. I don't like the way we've played lately, but I still like our group.’’

Blue notes

Ryan Reaves, Tim Gettinger and Morgan Barron were the healthy scratches… The Rangers flew home after the game and they play next on Tuesday vs. Anaheim at Madison Square Garden.