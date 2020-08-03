TODAY'S PAPER
Henrik Lundqvist gets the Game 2 start for Rangers vs. Hurricanes

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers warms up prior to Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round against the Carolina Hurricanes prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 3, 2020 in Toronto. Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Henrik Lundqvist, the surprise starter for Game 1 of the Rangers’ best-of-five play-in series against the Carolina Hurricanes, was back in net to start Game 2 on Monday in Toronto. Igor Shesterkin, who had been expected to be the starter in Game 1 was “unfit to play’’ that day and remains unfit, according to MSG Television’s pregame show.

The 38-year-old Lundqvist, the face of the franchise for the past 15 years, will start his franchise-record 130th playoff game for the Rangers.

Lundqvist had fallen to No. 3 on the Rangers’ goaltending depth chart toward the end of the season behind Shesterkin, the 24-year-old rookie from Russia, and Alexandar Georgiev, another 24-year-old Russian. But when the NHL paused play on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lundqvist returned home to Sweden, a country that did not lock down during the height of the pandemic. Lundqvist had access to gyms and to ice, and returned to training camp July 13 saying he was in a better place physically, mentally, and technically, than when he left for home.

In Game 1, Lundqvist was beaten for a goal by Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin on the first shot of the game, 61 seconds in, but he recovered and played a strong game overall, making 34 saves as the Rangers were outshot, 37-26.

