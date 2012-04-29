Game anything but quiet for Lundqvist

The 18 shots by the Capitals in Game 1 could say that Henrik Lundqvist had a quiet game.

But that statistic would be giving false information.

Lundqvist had a few of his usual huge stops among his 17 saves and got some help from the metal around him. Three Caps shots hit the post and one went off the crossbar.

Lundqvist being Lundqvist, the Hart Trophy nominee was much more concerned about the Caps' lone goal, Jason Chimera's redirection through Lundqvist's legs with 3.5 seconds left in the second period that tied the score at 1.

"It was tough coming in [the locker room] after two. Your brain starts going a little 'I should have stopped that,' " he said. "We went out in the third and took charge and didn't sit back."

His biggest stops of the night came with the aid of the iron -- Nicklas Backstrom's short-side try on an early Caps power play that Lundqvist got enough of with his shoulder to direct it off the post and wide, and then another shoulder save, this time on Alexander Semin at the end of a Caps power play that followed their 34-second two-man advantage in the second. That shot went off Lundqvist, off the crossbar and out of play, keeping the game scoreless.

The Rangers did dictate the pace in the third, giving the Caps any room only after taking a two-goal lead. Lundqvist, who has allowed five goals in his past four games, has been locking the door late. The only third-period goal he's allowed in the last six games was the controversial score by Jason Spezza late in Game 6's 3-2 win over the Senators.

"Hank came up big," Marc Staal said. "He makes the saves we need him to."