Nineteen days before the NHL trade deadline, it was Igor Shesterkin, and not Alexandar Georgiev, who got the start in goal for the Rangers Wednesday at the Garden against the Toronto Maple Leafs. And with Georgiev’s name hotly associated with a trade to the Maple Leafs, at the time it probably made sense for Georgiev not to play against what could possibly be his future team.

Then the Maple Leafs announced after their 5-3 loss to the Rangers that they had acquired goaltender Jack Campbell from the L.A. Kings, along with forward Kyle Clifford, in exchange for forward Trevor Moore and a couple of draft picks. So that means Georgiev won’t be going to Toronto, and the Rangers will continue with their three-goalie problem for now.

On Tuesday, Rangers coach David Quinn had said Georgiev might play Friday, when the Rangers host the Buffalo Sabres. Though the coach said that plan could change. Shesterkin played very well Wednesday and made 27 saves, many of them excellent.

Asked if he might consider playing Shesterkin again Friday, Quinn smiled. “It’s a good question,’’ Quinn said. “Listen, this guy [Shesterkin]’s been a very good goalie, and a great goalie, at every level. And he’s not a 20-year-old guy out of junior or college hockey. He’s proven to be a great pro over in Russia; he was a great pro the American League, and he’s been a great pro for us so far.’’

Shesterkin has won four of his five NHL starts.

Quinn tweaks his lines

Quinn broke up the partnership of Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin to start the game, putting Filip Chytil in Strome’s spot between Panarin and Jesper Fast on the second line and Strome on the third line between Kaapo Kakko and Brendan Lemieux.

But by the middle of the first period, Strome was back on the second line with Panarin and Fast and Chytil was back on the third line. Quinn said he needed to see Strome do some things better and he did . . . Quinn tweaked the defense pairs, too, reuniting Brady Skjei and Jacob Trouba and putting rookies Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren back together . . . Brendan Smith, Micheal Haley and Georgiev were the Rangers’ scratches.