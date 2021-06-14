Gerard Gallant has agreed in principle to be the Rangers head coach, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The Rangers have not yet announced the hiring because Gallant has not yet signed a contract.

Gallant, 57, replaces David Quinn, who was let go after the season, days after team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton were shockingly fired with three games left in the season.

Gallant, who coached the expansion Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup final in their inaugural season of 2017-18, was fired by Vegas during the 2019-20 season. He was the front-runner for the Rangers job immediately after Quinn was fired, along with former Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet, who is believed to be atop the list of candidates to be the first coach of the expansion Seattle Kraken.

Gallant just got done coaching Canada to a surprise gold medal in the World Championships in Riga, Latvia. The Canadians won the gold after losing their first three games of the tournament.

The New York Post’s Larry Brooks was first to report that Gallant had been hired. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported Gallant is believed to have agreed to a four-year deal.

Gallant, who coached the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers before coaching Vegas, was thought to be high on the wish list for Columbus – which fired former Rangers coach John Tortorella after the season – and which re-hired Davidson as their president of hockey operations last month. But last week, Columbus promoted assistant Brad Larsen to replace Tortorella.