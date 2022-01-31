GREENBURGH, N.Y. — So, Ryan Strome, are you ready for the All-Star break?

"Not yet," Strome said on Monday, before noting the Rangers have one more game — on Tuesday vs. Florida — before they get some rest.

"Still business to take care of," Strome said.

Coach Gerard Gallant wasn’t in the interview room at the MSG Training Center when Strome made his comments. But if the coach had his ear pressed against the door, he would have smiled at what Strome said, especially after Gallant lambasted the Rangers for what he called an "awful" effort in a 3-2 victory over Seattle on Sunday.

"I feel a lot better today," Gallant said after practice on Monday. "But you’ve got one more game to play. Let's be ready for arguably the best team in the league. We’ve played them pretty good so far — lost 4-3, won 4-3. So be ready to compete and battle hard and hopefully get a huge two points tomorrow."

Gallant’s message was received in the Rangers’ dressing room, Strome said. And it wasn’t just the coach who believed the Rangers weren’t going in the right direction even though they beat Seattle on K’Andre Miller’s tie-breaking goal with 33.7 seconds left in regulation.

"I would say if guys weren't aware of that themselves without hearing those comments, they're not in the right mindset," Strome said. "I think everyone was aware of how we felt after the game, during the game — the last few games, really, [in] my opinion. Obviously, it's a long season and there's times like this and you never want to get a coach to that point. Obviously, that's not the ideal situation. You want to nip in the bud before. But I think there's great opportunity to learn from these times. I think things have been so well for us this season that a little bit of adversity and wanting to be better on a consistent basis is a good thing.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I think sometimes when we're finding ways to win, we're not playing our best. You can kind of get comfortable with that. I think it's a great opportunity for us to understand that we need to be better on a more consistent basis. I think if you wait too long, and you get to a playoff series or you play against good teams, it’s going to get exposed. I think we're well aware of that. We talked about it and we've done a good job and we've had a good year overall, but there's definitely things we can be better at, and that's no surprise, and everyone's aware of that in the dressing room."

Filip Chytil (lower body injury) returned to the ice for Monday’s short practice. Gallant said he may play on Tuesday against the Panthers. Even if Chytil doesn’t, Strome expects the Rangers to come out hot in their final game before they take the ice again against Boston on Feb. 15.

"Obviously, we have a great, big game here before the break and then everyone gets a chance to reset a little bit," he said. "So hopefully we can empty the tank tomorrow with a great effort and feel good about some time off."