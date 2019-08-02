TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers hire Gord Murphy as associate head coach for AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack 

Then-Flyers assistant coach Gord Murphy looks on from

Then-Flyers assistant coach Gord Murphy looks on from the bench during an NHL game against the Bruins on Dec. 2, 2017, in Philadelphia.

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
After finally hiring a coach for their Hartford AHL affiliate at the beginning of the week, the Rangers on Friday announced the hiring of longtime NHL assistant coach Gord Murphy as an associate head coach for the Wolf Pack.

Murphy, 52, joins Kris Knoblauch, who was announced as Hartford’s head coach on Monday. The two men served together as assistant coaches for the Philadelphia Flyers the past two seasons.

Murphy played 14 seasons in the NHL as a defenseman for the Flyers, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and Atlanta Thrashers. He has been an NHL assistant coach for the past 16 seasons.

