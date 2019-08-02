After finally hiring a coach for their Hartford AHL affiliate at the beginning of the week, the Rangers on Friday announced the hiring of longtime NHL assistant coach Gord Murphy as an associate head coach for the Wolf Pack.

Murphy, 52, joins Kris Knoblauch, who was announced as Hartford’s head coach on Monday. The two men served together as assistant coaches for the Philadelphia Flyers the past two seasons.

Murphy played 14 seasons in the NHL as a defenseman for the Flyers, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and Atlanta Thrashers. He has been an NHL assistant coach for the past 16 seasons.