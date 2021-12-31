TODAY'S PAPER
Greg McKegg gladly plays the role of backup for Rangers

Rangers center Greg McKegg sets to face off

Rangers center Greg McKegg sets to face off against St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
TAMPA — Playing the role of an extra can be a difficult job for a professional hockey player. He's the guy who’s there in case someone gets hurt and can’t play, but otherwise just practices all the time and spends many nights in the press box.

But it’s a job Greg McKegg is happy to do for the Rangers.

"I think every day is a privilege to be in this league,’’ McKegg said Friday after the final morning skate of 2021 for the Rangers. "I've been through [the role of being an extra], it's just a day-by-day process … You never know when your number is going to be called, and I think just staying in shape and staying ready is all I can do, and just try to put my best foot forward when my number's called.’’

McKegg’s number got called Friday for the second straight game, as he stepped into the lineup to replace fourth-liner/penalty killer Kevin Rooney, who remains in COVID protocol. McKegg, 29, started the season with AHL Hartford, but came up to the Rangers when Ryan Strome had COVID back in October. He has gone long stretches where he hasn’t played, and he did a stint in COVID protocol himself, but entering Friday he’d played in 11 of the team’s first 31 games.

He had not scored a point, but had done a solid job in his average 10:52 of ice time. He’d also been one of three players who’d taken more than 50 faceoffs to have won more than he lost (35-of-69).

He’s been a player that coach Gerard Gallant appreciates having.

"I had ‘Kegger’ before in Florida,’’ Gallant said. "And he's one of those guys that he can play any position. He fills those roles. You know, he doesn't say a word when he's not playing. He works hard every day. Character guy. Guys love him on our team, and he's a good veteran guy. He's very trustable and you know what you're going to get from him every night.’’

Gallant stayed with the same lineup he used Wednesday in Florida against the Panthers, meaning Igor Shesterkin started in goal, and F Tim Gettinger and D Zac Jones were the scratches.

