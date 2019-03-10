TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Harry Howell, Rangers' Hall of Fame defenseman, dies at 86

Harry Howell waves to the crowd during a

Harry Howell waves to the crowd during a ceremony to retire his number before the Rangers' game at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 22, 2009. The NHL Hall of Fame defenseman, who played the most games in the team's history, died Saturday night at 86. Photo Credit: AP / Seth Wenig

By The Associated Press
Print

NHL Hall of Fame defenseman Harry Howell, who played the most games in Rangers’ history, has died. He was 86.

Howell died Saturday night. He had been living at an assisted care facility near his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario.

A seven-time All-Star, Howell played 1,160 games for the Rangers from 1952-69 and had his No. 3 retired by the team. He also played in the NHL for the Oakland/California Golden Seals and Los Angeles before finishing in the World Hockey Association.

Seventeen of Howell’s 21 NHL seasons were with the Rangers, where he recorded 345 points in 1,160 games. Known for his smart, steady play, “Harry the Horse” won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 1966-67. He finished with 94 goals and 324 assists in the NHL and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1979.

Howell also coached for the Minnesota North Stars and scouted for Edmonton.

“I was privileged to have worked with Harry for over a decade in both Edmonton and New York and treasure our memories together,” Rangers president Glen Sather said in a statement.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of legendary defenseman, consummate professional, and Hockey Hall of Famer Harry Howell,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

The NHL said Howell’s wife, Marilyn, died last month.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Hofstra's Jacquil Taylor dunks the ball against against Hofstra shows off its mettle in CAA quarterfinal win
Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk against the Winnipeg Jets Shattenkirk takes last 14 games of season seriously
New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver is shown Source: Seaver statue among possible tributes by Mets
Johnny Boychuk of the New York Islanders reacts Islanders angry at Flyers' Voracek
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) warms up Jets have many needs and many options in free agency
Binghamton's Caleb Stewart blocks the shot by Stony Stony Brook suffers first-round KO to Binghamton