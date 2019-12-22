Henrik Lundqvist wasn’t tested often, seeing just 20 shots on goal, but he did have to be sharp at times, as when he stopped a third-period breakaway from Ondrej Kase that got the crowd chanting “Henrik! Henrik!’’

“I haven't seen a lot of these games where — there's a few moments where you have to come up with a couple big saves and that will be enough,’’ Lundqvist said. “Most nights it's more [required] than that. And, so I'll take it. It's nice to just feel solid.’’

Coach David Quinn was asked if Lundqvist might start back to back, given that Monday’s game in Philadelphia is a night game after a day game and as Lundqvist wasn’t overly taxed.

“I am tempted,’’ Quinn said. “I haven't made that decision yet, though. It’s certainly on the table.’’

Blue notes

Filip Chytil was limping slightly in the locker room after the game. He appeared to injure his left knee in a third-period crash into the boards. He did return to the game later in the period, and after the game Quinn said Chytil would be “fine.’’ However, the Rangers called up F Phil Di Giuseppe from AHL Hartford in case either Chytil or Kaapo Kakko — who missed Sunday's game with a lower body injury — is unable to play in Philadelphia . . . Brendan Lemieux, who walked away from a fight with Erik Gudbranson late in the second period, was given a roughing penalty and a 10-minute misconduct at the end of the second period. “I wish he would have avoided that situation," Quinn said of Lemieux, "but that being said, I mean, I know officiating is difficult, but I just wish he'd get treated a little bit differently than he has been lately. You know, I just want all players be treated equal. And sometimes it doesn't seem that way with him.’’