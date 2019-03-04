GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Henrik Lundqvist is understanding of less guard duty now outside of the Rangers’ net.

David Quinn said it won’t be a straight rotation, but that his goalies will probably “come close to splitting” the remaining games. There are 17 left. Alexandar Georgiev will play Tuesday night at Dallas, his fourth start in six games.

“Obviously, I want to play, but I understand the situation we’re in and working for the future,” Lundqvist told Newsday. “So I’ve just got to work hard during practice and try to be ready when they want me to play.

“… I’m used to playing more and get into a rhythm. In the last month and a half, that hasn’t really happened. So you try to adjust to it and do as good as you can.”