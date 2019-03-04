TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHockeyRangers

Henrik Lundqvist OK with reduced time in Rangers' net

Coach David Quinn says that Lundqvist will 'come close to splitting' time with Alexandar Georgiev.

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist keeps his eye on the puck during a face-off against the Kings at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday
GREENBURGH, N.Y. —  Henrik Lundqvist is understanding of less guard duty now outside of the Rangers’ net.

David Quinn said it won’t be a straight rotation, but that his goalies will probably “come close to splitting” the remaining games. There are 17 left. Alexandar Georgiev will play Tuesday night at Dallas, his fourth start in six games.

“Obviously, I want to play, but I understand the situation we’re in and working for the future,” Lundqvist told Newsday. “So I’ve just got to work hard during practice and try to be ready when they want me to play.

“… I’m used to playing more and get into a rhythm. In the last month and a half, that hasn’t really happened. So you try to adjust to it and do as good as you can.”

