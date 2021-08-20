Photos of Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who played 15 seasons in New York before retiring on Aug. 20, 2021.

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers walks out for practice at Citi Field on Dec. 31, 2017 before the NHL Winter Classic on New Years Day.

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist deflects the puck against the Buffalo Sabres in the second period of the Winter Classic hockey game at Citi Field on Monday, January 1, 2018.

Henrik Lundqvist greets fans before open practice at Lasker Rink in Central Park on Sat. Nov. 9, 2019.

Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers clears the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the NHL Winter Classic at Citizens Bank Park on January 2, 2012 in Philadelphia.

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends the net during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save against the Los Angeles Kings in the second period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Madison Square Garden on Monday, June 9, 2014.

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist raises his stick to celebrate the 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, June 11, 2014.

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist is seen on the ice against the Los Angeles Kings in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, June 11, 2014.

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers skates off the ice after losing 3-2 to the Los Angeles Kings in double overtime during Game Five of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center on June 13, 2014.

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save against the Los Angeles Kings in the third period during Game Five of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center on June 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers reacts after giving up the game-winning goal to Alec Martinez #27 of the Los Angeles Kings in double overtime against the New York Rangers to win 3-2 in Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center on June 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

New York Rangers v New York Islanders Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers makes the save on John Tavares of the New York Islanders in overtime at Barclays Center on Dec. 2, 2015.

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes the second period save on Kyle Palmieri #21 of the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on February 23, 2016 in Newark.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist salutes the crowd after the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden in 2010.

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden in New York, Monday, November 1, 2010.

Former New York Rangers goaltender Eddie Giacomin (left) and Henrik Lundqvist (right) pose for a photo back stage at the press conference for the debut of the New York Rangers "Heritage Jersey" at the Rink at Rockefeller Center in 2010.

Henrik Lundqvist at his locker in the Rangers' training facility, in Greenburgh, N.Y., on May 1, 2006.

Henrik "undqvist celebrates after getting his gold medal after sweden beat finland at the gold medal hockey game at the Palasport Olimpico in the Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy, on February 26, 2006.

Henrik Lundqvist makes the save in the third period against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2006.

April 22, 2006--Meadowlands, New Jersey Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist reaches for the puck as devils john madden moves in in the third period as the ny rangers played the nj devils in their first playoff game of 2006 at the Continental Airlines Arena in the meadowlands, Saturday April 22, 2006. Newsday photo/Paul J. Bereswill

Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers waves to the crowd during a ceremony honoring him prior to a game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 24, 2014.

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist protects the net against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

Henrik Lundqvist skates off the ice after a game against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 25, 2020.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist prepares to start against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of their qualifying series at Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 1, 2020 in Toronto.