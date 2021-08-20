TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHockeyRangers

Henrik Lundqvist through the years

Print

Photos of Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who played 15 seasons in New York before retiring on Aug. 20, 2021.

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers walks out for practice at Citi Field on Dec. 31, 2017 before the NHL Winter Classic on New Years Day.

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist deflects the
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist deflects the puck against the Buffalo Sabres in the second period of the Winter Classic hockey game at Citi Field on Monday, January 1, 2018.

Henrik Lundqvist, goaltenter for the NY Rangers greeting
Credit: Errol Anderson

Henrik Lundqvist greets fans before open practice at Lasker Rink in Central Park on Sat. Nov. 9, 2019. 

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 02: Henrik Lundqvist #30
Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers clears the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the NHL Winter Classic at Citizens Bank Park on January 2, 2012 in Philadelphia.

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends the net during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save against the Los Angeles Kings in the second period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Madison Square Garden on Monday, June 9, 2014. 

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist raises his
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist raises his stick to celebrate the 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, June 11, 2014. 

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist is seen
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist is seen on the ice against the Los Angeles Kings in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, June 11, 2014. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: Goaltender Henrik
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers skates off the ice after losing 3-2 to the Los Angeles Kings in double overtime during Game Five of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center on June 13, 2014.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: Goaltender Henrik
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save against the Los Angeles Kings in the third period during Game Five of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center on June 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: Henrik Lundqvist
Credit: GETTY IMAGES/Bruce Bennett

 Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers reacts after giving up the game-winning goal to Alec Martinez #27 of the Los Angeles Kings in double overtime against the New York Rangers to win 3-2 in Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center on June 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. 

New York Rangers v New York Islanders

Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers makes
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers makes the save on John Tavares  of the New York Islanders in overtime at Barclays Center on Dec. 2, 2015.

NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 23: Henrik Lundqvist #30
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes the second period save on Kyle Palmieri #21 of the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on February 23, 2016 in Newark.

February 14, 2010; New York, NY, USA; New
Credit: Christopher Pasatieri/Christopher Pasatieri

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist  salutes the crowd after the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden in 2010.

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes
Credit: MCT/Christopher Pasatieri

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden in New York, Monday, November 1, 2010. 

November 11, 2010; New York, NY, USA; Former
Credit: Christopher Pasatieri

Former New York Rangers goaltender Eddie Giacomin (left) and Henrik Lundqvist (right) pose for a photo back stage at the press conference for the debut of the New York Rangers "Heritage Jersey" at the Rink at Rockefeller Center in 2010.

Henrik Lundqvist at his locker in the Rangers'
Credit: NEWSDAY/Mitch Jacobson

Henrik Lundqvist at his locker in the Rangers' training facility, in Greenburgh, N.Y., on May 1, 2006.

Torino, Italy-February 26, 2006. sweden goalie henrik lundqvist
Credit: NEWSDAY/Paul J. Bereswill

Henrik "undqvist celebrates after getting his gold medal after sweden beat finland at the gold medal hockey game at the Palasport Olimpico in the Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy, on February 26, 2006. 

April 18, 2006--New york, N.Y. rangers henrik lundqvist
Credit: NEWSDAY/PAUL J. BERESWILL

Henrik Lundqvist makes the save in the third period against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2006. 

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist against the Devils in
Credit: NEWSDAY/Paul J. Bereswill

April 22, 2006--Meadowlands, New Jersey Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist reaches for the puck as devils john madden moves in in the third period as the ny rangers played the nj devils in their first playoff game of 2006 at the Continental Airlines Arena in the meadowlands, Saturday April 22, 2006. Newsday photo/Paul J. Bereswill

Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers waves to the
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers waves to the crowd during a ceremony honoring him prior to a game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 24, 2014.

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist protects the net against
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist protects the net against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

Henrik Lundqvist skates off the ice after a
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Henrik Lundqvist skates off the ice after a game against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 25, 2020.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist prepares to start against
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist prepares to start against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of their qualifying series at Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 1, 2020 in Toronto.

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 in New York City.

New York Sports

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist prepares to start against
Henrik Lundqvist announces his retirement
Jonathan Villar of the Mets tags out Trea
Mets' bats go silent again in loss to Dodgers
Luis Severino of the Yankees walks on the
Severino's time frame for return to rotation is not clear 
Yankees starting pitcher Andrew Heaney delivers against the
Quite a turnaround for Yankees' Heaney
Yankees shortstop Andrew Velazquez reacts on third base
Rieber: Yankees getting contributions up and down lineup
Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is greeted in the
Higashioka has homer, three RBIs as Yankees top Twins
Didn’t find what you were looking for?