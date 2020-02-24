GREENBURGH, N.Y. – A reflective Henrik Lundqvist addressed his future with the Rangers on Monday, acknowledging he is no longer the team’s No. 1 goaltender and saying he will sit down with management after the season to figure out what is next for him.

"My obligation, my job, is to come and give it my all, and that’s what I’ve tried to do over the last few weeks, just be ready when I get the opportunity to play,’’ Lundqvist said after a very eventful practice, at which the Rangers announced that Igor Shesterkin and Pavel Buchnevich had been involved in a car accident, and that Chris Kreider had signed a seven-year contract extension.

“If I’m not playing, [I’ll] try to be as supportive as possible to the guys who are playing,’’ Lundqvist said. “Whatever happens here, down the stretch, you’ve just got to come with positive energy and try to help the team in any way you can. And [in] my situation, after the season, you obviously have some things to talk about – new role, and if you fit in this role, or something else.’’

With Shesterkin out for the next few weeks because of a broken rib suffered in the accident, Lundqvist figures to get a chance to play now, and play in meaningful games. The 37-year-old, who has been the face of the franchise since coming over from Sweden in 2005, had become the third goalie as Shesterkin (9-1, 2.23 goals-against average, .940 save percentage) took over as No. 1 after coming up from AHL Hartford on Jan. 6.

Alexandar Georgiev, who played three games in a row after Shesterkin missed time with an ankle injury suffered in the Feb. 11 win over Winnipeg, appeared to have settled in as the No. 2. Georgiev will start Tuesday when the Rangers visit the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Lundqvist (10-11-3, 3.12, .907) last started on Feb. 3, a loss to the Dallas Stars. He came in off the bench briefly in the Winnipeg game when Shesterkin had to leave the game to get evaluated for a possible concussion.

It’s impossible to imagine the Rangers going with three goaltenders again next season, and with Shesterkin clearly No. 1, either Georgiev, a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, or Lundqvist, who will be entering the final season of his contract, will have to be subtracted. Lundqvist has a no-move clause, so he would have to waive it in order for the Rangers to trade him. Or, they could buy him out.

“I’ve been very open with the management the two years I’ve been through this process, that, if there comes a day where they feel like I’m not a good solution, or let’s talk about it, let’s be open about it,’’ Lundqvist said. “And I know we’re going to sit down after the season. But right now, the last few weeks, my focus is to work hard and be ready.’’