Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist appears in his 1,000th game with club

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist protects the net against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist appeared in his 1,000th game with the Rangers, including regular season and playoff games, when he started in net in Wednesday night's game against the Hurricanes at the Garden.

“You're talking about a guy who takes incredibly good care of himself,’’ coach David Quinn said of Lundqvist who, in his last start (Monday’s 3-2 overtime victory over Minnesota) passed Curtis Joseph for fifth on the all-time wins list, with his 455th. “His work ethic is unmatched and practices, and that has not stopped. And, you know, nobody loves winning more than him, and no one hates losing more than him. So, you know, it's been, it's been a lot of fun for me to be around him the last year plus, and appreciate what a great goalie he is.’’

Lundqvist is the sixth player to appear in 1,000 regular season/playoff games for the franchise, joining Brian Leetch, Harry Howell, Rod Gilbert, Ron Greschner and Walt Tkaczuk. In addition, his 872 regular season appearances is one shy of tying Tony Esposito for the second-most appearances by a goaltender with one franchise.

Lundqvist entered the game with a 6-5-1 record, 3.26 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. For his career, he was 455-302-94, with a 2.42 GAA and .918 save percentage and 63 shutouts in the regular season. And he is 61-65 record in the playoffs, with a 2.28 GAA and .922 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

Staal skates for first time since surgery

D Marc Staal, who had surgery Nov. 8 to address an infection on his ankle, skated for the first time since then on Tuesday, Quinn said.

“He made good progress again today,’’ Quinn said of Staal, who missed his ninth game since the surgery. “He put a skate on and took some more hard strides today and it was a step in the right direction.’’

Staal has played in 11 games this season, with one goal, one assist, and eight penalty minutes.

Haley scratched

With Mika Zibanejad returning to the lineup, Micheal Haley was scratched to make room. Greg McKegg missed his second game with a lower-body injury.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

