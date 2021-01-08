TODAY'S PAPER
Henrik Lundqvist's open heart surgery a success

Henrik Lundqvist at Rangers practice on July 17,

Henrik Lundqvist at Rangers practice on July 17, 2020 at the MSG Training Center. Credit: Nick Homler/NY Rangers/Nick Homler

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Henrik Lundqvist’s open heart surgery was successful and the former Rangers goaltender is recovering after the procedure, he announced on his social media accounts.

"Day 3. Surgery went really well. About 5 hours to get it all taken care of. Really appreciate the great staff here at the Clevland [sic] Clinic. Last few days has been pretty crazy but feel like I’m in really good hands. Every day is a step in the right direction.’’

The post was followed by a thumbs up emoji, and accompanied by a drawing by his daughter, Juli.

Lundqvist, the Rangers icon who had the final year of his contract bought out by the team last September, had signed a one-year contract as a free agent with the Washington Capitals, where he would have served as a backup and mentor to the Capitals 23-year-old Ilya Samsonov.

But last month, the 38-year-old Lundqvist announced on social media that a heart condition he’d been living with and managing for years now would prevent him from playing hockey this season. A few days later, he announced he would undergo open heart surgery.

Lundqvist played 15 seasons for the Rangers and finished with a career record of 459-310-96, with a goals-against average of 2.43, a save percentage of .918, and 64 shutouts. In the playoffs, he went 61-67, with a 2.30 GAA, .921 save percentage and 10 shutouts. He is the Rangers’ all-time leader in wins, games played (887), shutouts, as well as playoff wins, games and shutouts.

