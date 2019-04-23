Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was named Tuesday as one of three finalists for the NHL’s King Clancy Award, which, since 1988, has been awarded each season “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.’’

Along with Lundqvist, Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker were the other finalists for the award, which honors Hall of Famer Frank “King’’ Clancy, who was involved in the NHL for decades as a player, referee, coach, GM and goodwill ambassador.

Lundqvist, who suffered through a difficult season on the ice, with career lows in victories and save percentage, and a career-worst goals-against average, nevertheless was the Rangers’ lone All-Star Game representative and continued to serve as the face of the team, as he has for most of his 14 seasons with the club. His Henrik Lundqvist Foundation (HLF) established in April 2014 with his wife, Therese, has raised — with its corporate partners in New York, Sweden and the Dominican Republic — over $2.5 million since its inception. The foundation has given directly in grants or made commitments of nearly $1 million to support children’s health and education.

Since 2009, Lundqvist has been the official spokesman for the Garden of Dreams Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works with Madison Square Garden and MSG Networks to positively impact the lives of children facing obstacles.

Lundqvist, 37, recently was named to the roster of Team Sweden for the 2019 World Championships, which will take place in Slovakia from May 10-26. Ekman-Larsson also was named to the Swedish team.