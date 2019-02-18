RALEIGH, N.C. – In the 10 games the Rangers have played since the NHL All Star break, Henrik Lundqvist has started five of them, while his backup, Alexandar Georgiev has started the other five, including the last two in a row and three of the past four.

Some of the reason for that is that Georgiev has played very well, including making a team record 55 saves in a 4-1 win over Toronto on Feb. 10, his 23rd birthday. But the truth of the matter is that Lundqvist, by his own admission, also hasn’t been great since the break. He’s 1-3-1 with a 2.99 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage in that span. In his last game, last Tuesday in Winnipeg, he lost, 4-3 to the high-flying Jets, making some great saves but giving up some goals that, frankly, he probably shouldn’t have.

So, Lundqvist has been doing what he always does when he is struggling. He has been practicing harder. On Monday, he was one of eight Rangers to skate at the PNC Arena, where they will face the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday in the finale of their four-game road trip. Lundqvist is expected to start in goal.

“I feel pretty good,’’ Lundqvist said after the hour-long workout. “I think my game is close. But being close, and playing OK is not going to help your team win a lot of games. I need to take one more step. A lot of times that means one more save, and you’ll have a different outcome and a different feel in the room. I think it’s been right there for me last few starts, but I just haven’t got it done.’’

Last week Rangers coach David Quinn said Georgiev (9-10-0, with a 3.21 GAA and .904 save percentage on the season) will get more playing time over the final 20-odd games. Quinn said the Rangers want to get a look at Georgiev, and want to develop him. He also said increased playing time for Georgiev will be good for Lundqvist, too, as it should spur him to lift his own game.

Lundqvist, who will turn 37 on March 2, hasn’t often had to share games, 50-50, with his goalie partner in his 14-year career, but he understands why it’s happening now.

“Well, absolutely,’’ Lundqvist said. “You’ve got to earn your ice time. It doesn’t matter who you are. I think [Georgiev's] been good all year, and he’s taken another step here, the last couple months. He’s so skilled. Quick feet; battles really hard. So, it’s not a surprise to me that he’s doing really well here, especially the last few weeks.’’

Notes & quotes:: Defenseman Brady Skjei, who left Friday’s win over Buffalo with a knee injury and then didn’t play Sunday against Pittsburgh, practiced and said he feels good. Whether he’s good enough to play will be decided by the training staff, he said… The Rangers plan on having an optional morning skate Tuesday.