Henrik Lundqvist had a frustrating Sunday night in the 7-4 loss to the Bruins. He was bowled over by Boston forward David Pastrnak on the Bruins’ first goal of the game, by Patrice Bergeron, then he was given a roughing penalty for body-checking Pastrnak. The teams played four-on-four after that penalty, as Brad Marchand was also penalized for roughing. Marchand scored seconds after stepping out of the box.

Lundqvist would leave the game after two periods, having allowed four goals on 31 shots. The Rangers were outshot 31-12 in the first 40 minutes.

“I felt sharp in the first period,’’ Lundqvist said. “In the second period, it was just tough. They were moving pucks side to side and that exposed us in the middle a little bit. But that call [allowing the first goal to stand] set the tone for the period. I’m not going to blame the refs. They have people upstairs looking at it, and it is what it is. I was just hoping for another outcome.’’

Fast scratch leads to lineup changes

With Jesper Fast a last-minute scratch from the lineup, for what the Rangers said were “personal’’ reasons, Micheal Haley, who had not initially been scheduled to dress for the game, was a late addition, and rookie Kaapo Kakko was promoted from the third line to take Fast’s spot on the top unit, alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.

Greg McKegg was bumped up from the fourth line to the third line, with left wing Brendan Lemieux and center Brett Howden, and Haley filled McKegg’s spot on the fourth line, skating with center Lias Andersson and right wing Brendan Smith.

Haley scored the game’s first goal, backhanding in the rebound of a shot by Smith at 10:19 of the first period. It was his first goal as a Ranger.

Blue notes

Zibanejad played in his 500th NHL game … Prior to the game, the Rangers and Bruins Alumni played in a charity fundraiser at the Garden, with the Bruins Alumni winning, 5-3.