RALEIGH, N.C. – With his team playing the second game of a back-to-back, Rangers coach David Quinn was asked Thursday about the keys to winning.

“You need everybody going,’’ Quinn said. “We're going to need four lines going, we're gonna need six defensemen involved, and everybody's going to do their part tonight.’’

He forgot to mention the goaltender.

Henrik Lundqvist, who had played Wednesday at home against Detroit, was back in goal Thursday against the Hurricanes and turned in a vintage performance, making 45 saves to carry the Rangers to a 4-2 victory and a sweep of the two games. With the victory, their fourth in five games, the Rangers improved to 7-6-1 on the season.

The Rangers were outshot 47-19, but won because they got timely goals from Artemi Panarin, Brendan Lemieux, Pavel Buchnevich and Adam Fox (empty-netter).

Quinn had hinted before Wednesday’s game that he might start Lundqvist in both the games, though he didn’t want to announce his Thursday starter after the win over Detroit. When asked before Thursday’s game why he decided to go with Lundqvist, instead of switching to Alexandar Georgiev, Quinn said, “He's only played seven games. I wasn't worried about him being tired.’’

Of course, Quinn knew the numbers that Lundqvist has put up in back-to-back games in his career. The 37-year-old had played both ends of a back-to-back 42 times before Thursday, and his record in those 84 games was 53-23-8, with a 2.12 goals-against average and .928 save percentage. The coach said he wanted to try and get Lundqvist into a rhythm.

Lundqvist was at his best in the first period, when the Rangers were outshot 22-6, though his best save may have been later in the game when he stopped a breakaway by Nino Niederreiter with 10:01 remaining in the third. Starting two games in two nights, Lundqvist stopped 60 of 63 shots he faced. He made 35 saves in Wednesday’s 5-1 win against Detroit.

Two penalties, one against Lias Andersson, for roughing, and one against Marc Staal, for tripping, put the Rangers on the defensive for most of the period. The Blueshirts held a 5-4 advantage in shots on goal at one point, and then didn’t get a shot for the next 11 minutes and 23 seconds, when Panarin banged in a feed from behind the goal by Ryan Strome to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

The Hurricanes tied the game at 14:32 of the middle period, when Dougie Hamilton deflected a Jaccob Slavin shot by Lundqvist for his seventh goal of the season, but Lemieux put the Rangers back in the lead with a power-play goal when he deflected in Tony DeAngelo’s shot from the point at 18:04. It was Lemieux’s first goal of the season.

Buchnevich drove the net and made it 3-1 at 1:15 of the third, but Sebastian Aho got credit for a goal for Carolina when his shot deflected off Andersson’s stick in front and got by Lundqvist at 15:58.

But Fox scored into the empty net with 1:25 remaining to secure the victory.