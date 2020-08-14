Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was named Friday as one of the finalists for the 2019-20 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is given to the player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.’’ It is the second consecutive year that Lundqvist has been named a finalist for the award. The other finalists are Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban.

Lundqvist, who went 10-12-3 with a 3.16 goals-against average in the regular season for the Rangers and started their first two qualifying-round games following the NHL’s restart in Toronto this summer, founded the Henrik Lundqvist Foundation in 2014, along with his wife, Therese. Since its inception, the foundation has given grants and made commitments of over $1.5 million, supporting children’s health and education both in the United States and abroad.