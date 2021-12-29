TODAY'S PAPER
MSG Networks to premiere monthlong programming on Rangers great Henrik Lundqvist

Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers skates off the

Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers skates off the ice after a game against the Islanders on Feb. 25, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
MSG Networks will premiere a monthlong lineup of multi-platform programming centered around former goaltender Henrik Lundqvist on Wednesday night.

The series, called "30 Days of 30," is set to culminate on Jan. 28, when the Rangers will retire Lundqvist’s No. 30 jersey in a pregame ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

The schedule includes 30 nights of replays of Lundqvist’s best games, vignettes from teammates and opponents sharing their thoughts about the goaltender, past features on Lundqvist that were done by MSG and an interview conducted by fellow MSG analyst and former teammate Steve Valiquette on the night of the number retirement.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

