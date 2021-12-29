MSG Networks will premiere a monthlong lineup of multi-platform programming centered around former goaltender Henrik Lundqvist on Wednesday night.

The series, called "30 Days of 30," is set to culminate on Jan. 28, when the Rangers will retire Lundqvist’s No. 30 jersey in a pregame ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

The schedule includes 30 nights of replays of Lundqvist’s best games, vignettes from teammates and opponents sharing their thoughts about the goaltender, past features on Lundqvist that were done by MSG and an interview conducted by fellow MSG analyst and former teammate Steve Valiquette on the night of the number retirement.