Rangers ready to return to playing actual games

GREENBURGH, N.Y. – The long week finally is over, and the Rangers get to play again. And Henrik Lundqvist couldn’t be happier.

“I think everybody's excited to get back playing,’’ Lundqvist said after the Rangers wrapped up Friday’s practice in preparation for Saturday afternoon’s game against the red-hot Edmonton Oilers at the Garden.

“Personally, I love when you just play every second day; you're in rhythm,’’ he said. “Now you just have to work a little harder to find that focus when you go out [Saturday] … I think we've been doing everything we can to stay sharp.

“And look, enough practice now. We just want to play.’’

Lundqvist, who starts his second game of the season, will be hoping he can stay as sharp as he was in his first game when he stopped 43 of 47 shots in the Rangers’ 6-4 victory over Winnipeg on opening night. That was Oct. 3. The 37-year-old goaltender doesn’t remember getting such a long break between games before.

“Obviously, we’re going to pay for it later, you know, with a very tight schedule,’’ he said.

Lundqvist admitted he was “a little annoyed’’ when he first saw the schedule, but he’s long since moved on and has been able to find the positives of having so much extended practice time. The team has been able to work on tightening up a few details, he said.

“In the end, [Saturday] is what matters, but I think, long term, it’s been a good week [off], because the coaches had an opportunity to go through a lot of different things,’’ he said.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coach David Quinn, who admitted on Thursday he was sick of answering the same questions, day after day, wasn’t interested in griping about the schedule.

“I'm sure the league, if they could have, would have done something different,’’ he said. “But sometimes things are out of your control. What are you gonna do? There's nothing you can do… We've just got to be excited about playing a hockey game tomorrow.’’

The Rangers will have to contend with an Oilers team that, at 4-0, is tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the league and is one of five remaining unbeaten teams. The Rangers (2-0), Colorado (3-0) and the Philadelphia Flyers (2-0) are the others.

“They're coming in hot,’’ Lundqvist said. “Their top guys are playing really well.’’

No one is hotter for the Oilers than James Neal, who leads the NHL in goals with seven. The 6-3, 212-pound forward, who was acquired from Calgary in a summer trade that sent Milan Lucic to the Flames, had four goals in Edmonton’s 5-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday and added another in the 4-3 shootout win over the Devils on Thursday.

And, of course, there are the really big guns, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl scored in regulation against the Devils and scored the only goal in the shootout. McDavid, whose 10 points are tied for the league lead, forced the game into overtime by scoring the 6-on-4 goal that tied it at 3 with 1:06 left in regulation.

“The power play's on fire [40 percent through four games],’’ Quinn said of Edmonton. “They're a dangerous team. I know they haven't had the success over the last few years, but they've always been dangerous.’’