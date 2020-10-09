Henrik Lundqvist signs one-year deal with Washington Capitals

Henrik Lundqvist won’t be wearing the Blueshirt anymore, but the former Rangers icon will still be wearing red, white and blue.

Lundqvist, the face of the Rangers for most of the last 15 years before his contract was bought out, signed a one-year, $1.5 million dealwith the rival Washington Capitals on Friday. He will be the goalie partner to 23-year-old Ilya Samsonov, as the Capitals moved on from Braden Holtby, who signed with the Vancouver Canucks.

"Henrik is one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, and we are pleased to have him join our organization," Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said in the press release announcing Lundqvist’s signing. "Henrik has the competitive drive and the ability to help our team compete for a championship. We feel he will be an excellent fit for our team and provide leadership to our organization and our young goaltenders.’’

Lundqvist, 38, was originally a seventh-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2000 who became a franchise icon after coming over from Sweden in 2005. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2012 and helped the Rangers reach the Stanley Cup Finals in 2014 and win the President’s Trophy as the team with the best record in the regular season in 2015.

But he lost his status as the Rangers’ No. 1 goaltender in 2019-20, as he was surpassed by a pair of 24-year-old Russians in Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev. He started just four games after Shesterkin was called up from the minor leagues in early January and started once in the team’s last 19 games. He finished with a record of 10-12-3, with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

Lundqvist’s 459 career wins are sixth overall among goalies and second among active goalies, behind Marc-Andre Fleury. Lundqvist will chase his first Stanley Cup with the Capitals and former nemesis Alexander Ovechkin, who has 24 career goals against Lundqvist, the most he’s scored against any goaltender.